LOCAL LAUNCH
Haval updates its popular H2
It’s grown to become SA’s second-best selling compact SUV and adopts a facelift for 2020
Haval Motors South Africa has launched the enhanced version of its H2, the brand’s bestselling car.
Since going on sale in May 2017 the compact SUV has found more than 7,200 owners, and its safety, build quality and attractive value for money have broken down the barriers that previously kept South African consumers from buying Chinese vehicles in significant numbers.
Last year the H2 was SA’s second-best selling compact SUV with 4,534 sales, behind only the market-leading Ford EcoSport (9,802 units) and ahead of established rivals such as the Mazda CX-3 (3,859), Hyundai Creta (3,607) and Renault Duster (3,310).
The makeover to the 2020 model involves a facelift with a revised front grille, reshaped front and rear bumpers, widened wheel arches and arrow-shaped lights. The 18-inch wheels are retained but adopt a new five-spoke design.
The updated interior features Apple Carplay (but not Android Auto) and a sunroof as standard across the four-model range, with a panoramic sunroof for the Luxury model.
A new gear shifter has been introduced for the auto model, and there are various minor updates to the upholstery and interior finishes.
The centre console adopts piano-lacquer materials and the cabin has atmosphere lighting.
As before, the range is powered by a 1.5l turbo petrol engine with outputs of 105kW and 202Nm, driving the front wheels via a choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto transmission.
The H2 is available in City and Luxury equipment grades with cruise control, keyless entry, dual front airbags, stability control, ABS brakes and a reversing camera standard in both derivatives. On top of that the Luxury version offers a leather steering wheel, leather seats, side and curtain airbags and LED headlamps.
The H2 has a five star ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) safety rating. All versions come with a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
Pricing:
City Manual — R269,900
City Auto — R304,900
Luxury Manual — R294,900
Luxury Auto — R329,900