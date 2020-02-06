Haval updates its popular H2

Haval Motors South Africa has launched the enhanced version of its H2, the brand’s bestselling car.

Since going on sale in May 2017 the compact SUV has found more than 7,200 owners, and its safety, build quality and attractive value for money have broken down the barriers that previously kept South African consumers from buying Chinese vehicles in significant numbers.

Last year the H2 was SA’s second-best selling compact SUV with 4,534 sales, behind only the market-leading Ford EcoSport (9,802 units) and ahead of established rivals such as the Mazda CX-3 (3,859), Hyundai Creta (3,607) and Renault Duster (3,310).

The makeover to the 2020 model involves a facelift with a revised front grille, reshaped front and rear bumpers, widened wheel arches and arrow-shaped lights. The 18-inch wheels are retained but adopt a new five-spoke design.

The updated interior features Apple Carplay (but not Android Auto) and a sunroof as standard across the four-model range, with a panoramic sunroof for the Luxury model.