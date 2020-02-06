Alfa Romeo’s second SUV could be launched by 2021

With a significant rise in sales and popularity, the SUV segment has in recent years forced many manufacturers to reply to the trend, including from those we never expected would sign up.

British sports car brand Aston Martin with its DBX SUV is one of them as is Alfa Romeo, which finally dipped a toe in with the Stelvio.

The Italian brand has clearly shaken off its initial hesitation and is reportedly ready to bring its second SUV to market. This is the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept SUV that was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

According to media reports and leaked pictures, the swoopy compact four-door concept will be on sale as early as 2021.

FCA is yet to announce final technical details of the crossover vehicle — which will go up against rivals like the Audi Q3 and Merceces GLA — but did confirm the use of a plug-in hybrid drive.