Rock-a-bye baby Nissan

Many parents of babies have discovered the trick of driving to lull their children to sleep.

Most think that it’s the movement of the car that sends their tykes into dreamland, but it’s in fact the soothing sound frequencies of an internal combustion engine (ICE) that is the biggest contributor to a child falling asleep in the car.

This is a problem with noise-free electric vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, but Nissan has come to the rescue by introducing the Nissan Leaf Dream Drive — the world’s first zero-emission lullaby, dreamt up by Nissan engineers in collaboration with Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton.

It’s a sleep album for babies that mimics the peaceful sound frequencies of a humming combustion engine — trusted to put children to sleep — and environmentally conscious parents can do it with a clear conscience as there’s no CO 2 emission cost.

The “kryptonite” album for angry babies contains five three-minute tracks that work in harmony with the advanced in-car technology available within the all-electric Leaf.

According to expert, Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration Development Manager at Nissan: “An EV like the Nissan Leaf is a better choice for dream driving; although we are aware that the quiet soundscape might not be as effective as ICE cars. Combustion engines transmit a sound frequency, a combination of white, pink and brown noise varied in tone — creating an orchestral soundscape that is especially soothing and comforting to children.”

Frequent dream driving in a combustion engine leads to an increase in carbon footprint; with parents emitting up to 70,000g of CO 2 emissions every year. However, 70% of European parents agree an EV would reduce their guilt around dream driving and want to become better environmental role models for their children.

Middleton added: “It is the world’s first collaboration with a car as featured artist. In addition to the combustion engine frequencies that only children can hear — which help lull them to sleep — every sound you can hear comes from building an orchestra of sounds and rhythms from interior and exterior recordings of the Leaf.”

Parents can connect their smartphone to their Nissan Leaf through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, to enjoy the lullaby available on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube and Deezer.