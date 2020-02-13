Porsche Macan delivers on GT promise

In a modern context, Porsche first re-introduced its GTS or Gran Turismo Sport badge on the Cayenne in 2007. It’s kind of like a black series with its black trim but also because of its darker side, a more sporty version than the regular models but not quite as full on as the Turbo.

Now Porsche has given the GTS treatment to its 718 Boxster and Cayman models, with the headline news being the introduction of the six-cylinder 4.0l that’s already debuted in the GT4 and Spyder. We can’t talk about those yet though due to an embargo so make sure you’re back in these pages next week.

What we can talk about is the new Macan GTS which goes on sale in SA next month at a price of R1,349,000.

On a sunny day in Lisbon, Portugal, our Miami Blue model really stood out, although not as much as one in viper green with green wheels. It’s a personal preference, but we avoided that one and felt more comfortable with the 20-inch RS Spyder wheels in matt silver and black.

The black theme continues on the Porsche lettering and other items, as well as black brushed aluminium trim inside to go with the leather GTS interior package. It’s a great combination, one that stands out a little more from other models and while some of the colour choices might seem to be more about being fashionable, there’s no missing the engineering that makes the Macan the closest thing you can get to a sports car SUV.

Beneath the clamshell bonnet sits a 2.9l bi-turbo V6 producing 280kW and 520Nm. Peak torque is between 1,750-5,000rpm, but to get the most from the power you need to push the needle to over 5,200rpm. Once there the active exhaust produces a great soundtrack although it’s not so easy to find the right spot if you want to hear it crackle and pop.