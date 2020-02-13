Life / Motoring

All-new Kia Sorento to be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

Flagship SUV is the fourth generation since market introduction in 2002

13 February 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The fourth generation Kia Sorento will boast a larger interior, more safety systems and the company’s exciting new look. Picture: SUPPLIED
There’s a brace of new Kia SUVs brandishing the company’s new styling direction on the horizon, the smaller of the two being the Kia Sonet, which is an even smaller offering than the Seltos which recently made its SA debut.

The other SUV is the all-new, fourth generation Kia Sorento, the company’s flagship SUV which has sold more than 3-million units since 2002.

The Sorento is a seven-seater SUV that’s available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive derivatives but the latter model’s all-paw traction is primarily earmarked for safety on the roads rather than off-road jaunts.

The flagship global SUV is the first vehicle based on Kia’s new-generation platform that will underpin sedans, SUVs and new hybrid models. It’s said to also raise standards in practicality and space above its predecessors.

Although not much information is served on this new Sorento, the company has indicated that customers should expect a raft of enhancements that extend to advanced driver assistance systems, better connectivity and infotainment features.

The new Kia Sorento will make its public premiere at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show which runs from March 5 to 15;  howeve,r the company says it will reveal it (digitally) on March 3 2020.

Kia SA’s PR & Product Marketing Manager Christo Valentyn says there’s no official word on when the new Sorento will be made available in SA but he is confident that it will reach our shores.   

