Amarok scoops SA’s best bakkie title

The V6-engined Volkswagen trumps nine other double cabs in group test

13 February 2020 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
Ten double cabs were assembled for the country’s most comprehensive leisure bakkie shootout. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Volkswagen Amarok has been named SA’s bakkie of the year in a group test of 10 double cabs conducted by Leisure Wheels magazine in association with Business Day Motor News.

The Amarok scored 90.5 points to edge out the second placed Ford Ranger Raptor (86.3 points) and third placed Toyota Hilux (85.4 points).

The 10 bakkies were put through their paces by the Gerotek vehicle testing facility near Pretoria to evaluate their performance, handling, braking, fuel consumption, loading ability, towing prowess and other objectively-tested parameters.

They were also evaluated by a panel of five jurors, comprising motoring journalists and driving instructors, who drove them back to back on a route comprising tar, gravel and a 4x4 course.

The winning Amarok V6 scored highly in acceleration, weight carrying ability, handling, towing and was also the jurors’ favourite.

The Ford Ranger Raptor was hailed for its off-roading ability and had the highest ground clearance in the line-up at 240mm, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser (230mm) and Mahindra Pik Up (225mm).

The Hilux recorded the best fuel consumption, the Isuzu D-Max had the most affordable parts pricing, the Mahindra Pik Up won the highest payload category, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak had the best turning circle and the Nissan Navara took victory in the 100km/h-0 braking test.

The Land Cruiser excelled in off-roading but set the lowest scores in dynamic tests like braking, lane-changing, and in-gear acceleration, and also had the highest fuel consumption.

The winning Amarok scored highly in the performance, weight carrying ability, handling and towing categories. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The tests were designed to be as exhaustive and objective as possible, said competition organiser Danie Botha of Leisure Wheels.

“Repeatable tests of international standard were conducted at Gerotek, with a major focus on actual consumer requirements and usage. But it also goes as far as measuring ownership costs, dealership performance and point of sale interaction,” he said.

“Still, the vehicle buying process remains an emotive one too, and not only about numbers and data. That’s why we included a small panel of expert judges that drove all 10 vehicles over the same routes, and allocated points. This segment counted 20% towards the overall score.”

* Denis Droppa was one of the jurors.

The locally built Ford Ranger Raptor was hailed for its offroading ability, and finished second overall. Picture: SUPPLIED

FINAL RANKING               

VW Amarok 3.0TDI V6 4Motion Canyon 90.5 points

Ford Ranger Raptor 86.3

Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 Legend 50 85.4

Ford Ranger 2.0 Bi-Turbo AT 4x4 Wildtrak 83.4

Mercedes-Benz X350d 4Matic Power 81.6

Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD 4x4 LX 78.9

Nissan Navara 2.3D 4x4 AT Stealth — 78.8

Mitsubishi Triton 2.4Di-D 4x4 75.9

Mahindra Pik Up S10 2.2CRDe Karoo edition 70.4

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.5D4-D V8 Namib 64.2

 

Parts bin comparison

1 Isuzu D-Max R62,578

2 Ford Ranger Wildtrak R72,078

3 Mahindra Pik Up R72,716

4 Toyota Hilux R78,534

5 Nissan Navara R84 122

6 Toyota Land Cruiser R126,341

7 Mercedes-Benz X350d R126,461

8 Ford Ranger Raptor R147,653

9 VW Amarok R153,994

10 Mitsubishi Triton R202,111

 

Power to weight

1 VW Amarok 70.69kW/ton

2 Mercedes-Benz X350d 59.04kW/ton

3 Nissan Navara 48.15kW/ton

4 Mitsubishi Triton 44.98kW/ton

5 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 44.55kW/ton

6 Toyota Hilux 44.14kW/ton

7 Isuzu D-Max 42.13kW/ton

8 Ford Ranger Raptor 41.56kW/ton

9 Mahindra Pik Up 39.64kW/ton

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 37.64kW/ton

 

Top stats payload (with driver + full tank)

1 Mahindra Pik Up 940kg

2 Isuzu D-Max 850kg

3 VW Amarok 770kg

4 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 760kg

5 Mercedes-Benz X350d 750kg

= Nissan Navara 750kg

6 Mitsubishi Triton 730kg

7 Toyota Hilux 640kg

8 Toyota Land Cruiser 590kg

= Ford Ranger Raptor 590kg

 

Fuel consumption

1 Toyota Hilux 9.6l/100km

2 Mahindra Pik Up 9.67l/100km

3 Mitsubishi Triton 10.21l/100km

4 VW Amarok 10.53l/100km

5 Nissan Navara 10.6l/100km

6 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 11.11l/100km

7 Ford Ranger Raptor 11.63l/100km

8 Isuzu D-Max 11.66l/100km

9 Mercedes-Benz X350d 12.46l/100km

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 19.98l/100km

 

In-gear acceleration 80-120km/h (500kg load)

1 VW Amarok 7.54 seconds

2 Mercedes-Benz X350d 8.25 seconds

3 Mitsubishi Triton 11.83 seconds

4 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 12.13 seconds

5 Nissan Navara 12.32 seconds

6 Isuzu D-Max 12.78 seconds

7 Toyota Hilux 13.11 seconds

8 Ford Ranger Raptor 14.37 seconds

9 Mahindra Pik Up 17.33 seconds

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 20.66 seconds

 

Ground clearance (rear diff)

1 Ford Ranger Raptor 240mm

2 Toyota Land Cruiser 230mm

3 Mahindra Pik Up 225mm

4 Toyota Hilux 220mm

= Isuzu D-Max 220mm

= Mercedes-Benz X350d 220mm

= Nissan Navara 220mm

= Ford Ranger Wildtrak 220mm

= Mitsubishi Triton 220mm

5 VW Amarok 210mm

 

Braking 100-0km/h (500kg load)

1 Nissan Navara 42.19m

2 Mitsubishi Triton 42.90m

3 Toyota Hilux 42.97m

4 Isuzu D-Max 43.61m

5 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 43.86m

6 Mahindra Pik Up 43.89m

7 VW Amarok 44.24m

8 Mercedes-Benz X350d 44.30m

9 Ford Ranger Raptor 45.87m

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 69.56m

 

Judges’ call

1 VW Amarok 48 points

2 Ford Ranger Raptor 38 points

= Toyota Hilux 38 points

3 Mercedes-Benz X350d 30 points

4 Nissan Navara 24 points

= Toyota Land Cruiser 24 points

5 Isuzu D-Max 23

6 Mitsubishi Triton 22 points

7 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 20 points

8 Mahindra Pik Up 8 points

 

Double lane change test (ISO 3888-1)

1 VW Amarok 4.13 seconds

2 Ford Ranger Raptor 4.21 seconds

3 Toyota Hilux  — 4.22 seconds

4 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4.24 seconds

5 Nissan Navara 4.31 seconds

6 Mahindra Pik Up 4.37 seconds

7 Isuzu D-Max 4.39 seconds

8 Mitsubishi Triton 4.42 seconds

9 Mercedes-Benz X350d 4.56 seconds

10 Toyota Land Cruiser 4.85 seconds

 

Turning circle

1 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 9.05m

2 VW Amarok 9.12m

3 Isuzu D-Max 9.15m

4 Mercedes-Benz X350d 9.25m

5 Mitsubishi Triton 9.33m

= Nissan Navara 9.33m

6 Ford Ranger Raptor 9.55m

7 Toyota Hilux 9.63m

8 Mahindra Pik Up 11m

9 Toyota Land Cruiser 11.76m

