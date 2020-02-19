Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 and S6 sedan

Diehard fans of this perennial German favourite will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on the new A6 and S6 range, which has just arrived on our shores. Audi has long enjoyed a reputation for perfectly combining the latest user-friendly technology with eye-catching aesthetics, and the A6 and S6 range doesn’t disappoint.

Here are a few reasons why we’re excited.

Take a load off

Both the driver and passengers can enjoy space and comfort with the A6 business class sedan interior, which amply exceeds its predecessor in size. The slick black interior with wood detailing offers the sophistication that Audi devotees have come to expect, while the leather/leatherette seats are fully electrified with built-in massage function.

The addition of acoustic glass means you’re guaranteed the luxury of minimal interior noise, even at cruising speed and with the added benefits of innovative driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise assist and predictive efficiency assist, you’re now more able to sit back, enjoy the ride and let the car do some of the work.