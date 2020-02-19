Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 and S6 sedan
Comfort, tech and good looks are perfectly married in the new Audi A6 and S6 sedan range
Diehard fans of this perennial German favourite will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on the new A6 and S6 range, which has just arrived on our shores. Audi has long enjoyed a reputation for perfectly combining the latest user-friendly technology with eye-catching aesthetics, and the A6 and S6 range doesn’t disappoint.
Here are a few reasons why we’re excited.
Take a load off
Both the driver and passengers can enjoy space and comfort with the A6 business class sedan interior, which amply exceeds its predecessor in size. The slick black interior with wood detailing offers the sophistication that Audi devotees have come to expect, while the leather/leatherette seats are fully electrified with built-in massage function.
The addition of acoustic glass means you’re guaranteed the luxury of minimal interior noise, even at cruising speed and with the added benefits of innovative driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise assist and predictive efficiency assist, you’re now more able to sit back, enjoy the ride and let the car do some of the work.
Going digital
The Audi A6 is a prime example of the larger move to digitised vehicle operating systems that most major motor brands are implementing and the A6 range gets it right on so many levels. The first thing you’ll notice as you slip into the driver’s seat is the two operating screens located in the top and bottom of the centre console, used to manage infotainment and personalised vehicle controls respectively.
Gone are old-school buttons as the A6 goes fully touchscreen (much like an intuitive smartphone), and the sensitivity of the display can be adjusted to suit your personal needs. The MMI navigation plus system connects to the Audi virtual cockpit which can be conveniently controlled via the steering wheel and allows the car to learn and remember your most frequently used routes.
Personalise it
The customisation fad is in full swing and the A6 model keys into the trend by offering you a multitude of ways to change the infotainment and interior comfort features in your new Audi to better suit your daily life. The comfortably large bottom display screen, nestled in the centre console, offers you 27 fully customisable shortcut keys that are programmable to match your lifestyle and that mirror the ease and convenience of standard smartphone technology.
Save your favourite radio station, home address or frequently used phone numbers so that they’re accessible at the touch of a button. The MMI touch operating system can also be fully synced to individualised voice commands, so a quick voice instruction will adjust your aircon on a hot day or find a nearby restaurant. No fussing with buttons to distract you from the drive.
Better move it
Don’t let its size fool you. The A6 range corners and manoeuvres like a dream on the open road and in the city. The standard progressive steering system means less unpleasant jolts and bumps, while the rear axle spindle turns the back tyres in the opposite direction to the front ones, reducing the turning circle considerably for those tight parking spots in Parkhurst or Green Point.
Cleverly, the front and back wheels move in the same direction at high speeds, so avoiding that fellow road user who changes lanes on the highway unexpectedly is much easier and safer to do. Audi will even allow you to choose the suspension set-up on your A6, yet another way you can customise your driving experience.
Hey good looking
The A6 is a luxury sedan, at almost five metres long and close to two metres wide, but the sleek and streamlined exterior detailing manages to infuse it with a sophistication and sportiness that isn’t overbearing. It’s clear that a lot of considered design thought has gone into the aesthetic of the car, creating a unique visual identity while still being evocative of the Audi DNA. We particularly love the four tailpipe trims at the rear of the Audi S6, the distinctive S trim elements in dark chrome and aluminium and the Matrix LED headlights which give the S6 a younger, fresher feel.
The Audi A6 40 TDI (140kW and 400 Nm) and S6 TSFI (331kW and 600 Nm) are now available at Audi dealerships nationwide. The A6 range also comes standard with the five-year 100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.
This article was paid for by Audi South Africa.