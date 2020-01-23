D-Max AT35 is a locally built T-Rex of a bakkie

The AT35 is based on a D-Max 3.0 TD 4x4 LE spec but its road stance and attitude is amped up with prominently flared wheel arches and comically large wheels which not only leave it towering pretty much over every other car, but also 12cm wider than a Ford Ranger Raptor, the only other alternative bakkie with a similar outlook in the new car market.

It also gets the standard bells, whistles and analogous regularity of the top-tier D-Max model but minus any special touches reserved for its uniqueness. It’s a reasonable digital score inside a largely bland cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth telephony and as many USB ports, automatic climate control, full electric windows and exterior mirrors that fold, a steering wheel with multifunctionality and full leather seats.

It gets keyless entry and an extended side step as standard fitment. This may not sound as much of a wow factor in a normal bakkie but it’s a blessing for entry and egress in this 1,980mm high Isuzu that stands 268mm off the ground.

The "AT" in its name stands for "Arctic Truck" a reference to the company that fits the off-road accoutrements and is the same company that famously prepared the Toyota Hilux that Top Gear took to the North Pole. The "35" is the size of its 35x12.50 R17LT BF Goodrich monster rubber.