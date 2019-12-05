Peugeot 5008 is a practical fashionista

Peugeot’s 5008 is a petrol-powered, automatic, front-wheel drive seven-seater SUV that takes on VW’s Tiguan All-Space in a market niche.

The French recipe’s actually more vibrant than you might expect and the interior is a good place to start because this is where most of the impressive stuff is. It has a 2,840mm wheelbase, some 50mm more than its closest rival, and the cabin is filled by independent, comfy seats which in this car were covered in a mix of leather and a grainy cloth in the middle.

It’s easy to tell that the material is designed to please the senses of touch and sight and fused with a hardiness to deal with the vagaries of life with a big family.

The dashboard is also an interesting topic. It’s covered with a textile material that’s somewhat fine denim but not quite, while an array of satin chrome-tipped function buttons with satisfying tactility are stacked neatly in a fighter-jet style. Below this row is one of the coolest, single press automatic gearlevers in the market.

A small, flat top-and-bottom steering wheel finishes off the interior charm offensive and it’s a curious fitment in a car of the 5008’s size. Any worries about its feasibility to thread this 4,641mm long MPV safely around corners is quickly diminished by the most effortless one-handed operation you’ll ever want.

The digital instrument binnacle is another source of infotainment. The Peugeot i-Cockpit layout uses remote buttons on the steering wheel to flip through its menu with ease while the display with a speedo that runs anticlockwise can be modified for colour and more quirky display styles. If that’s not enough, the 5008 also comes with an integrated interior fragrance diffuser.

It’s also specified with items like a full-sized panoramic roof as standard in this GT-Line spec. There’s plenty storage place for oddments, a decent audio system, USB port, Bluetooth telephony and much more for a premium ambience.