More presence and power for latest Mercedes GLE

Back in 1997, before the X5 or Cayenne were a twinkle in BMW’s and Porsche’s eyes, Mercedes-Benz invented the luxury SUV segment with its M-Class and spawned a legion of copycats.

Today there is barely a luxury brand without a contender in a class; having an SUV in the line up is as obligatory as having a chasing-to-the-airport scene in a romantic comedy.

The Benz — which has subsequently been renamed the GLE as part of the brand’s new naming convention — has gone through three iterations and been a great success for the brand by selling more than 2-million units.

The fourth-generation car arrives wearing natty new robes that exude more presence and power. It’s also reimagined with a host of driver assistance systems that further increase safety, and a roomier cabin that’s available with a third seat row as an option.

The infotainment system introduces gesture control which detects hand and arm movements to assist with control functions. Clearly I required some training in this regard, as my random gestures sometimes accidentally changed the radio station.

I preferred using the car’s voice control to quick-access some of the labyrinthine functions as Mercedes’ speech recognition is pretty good — although ironically the one radio station it couldn’t find by spoken word was the very one that it kept selecting by accidental hand gestures.

AI is getting better, but it’s clearly not quite ready to pass the Turing test yet.