Bakkies slide but cars hold stable

After the best month of the year in October, new-vehicle sales took a beating in November with the light-commercial market the worst affected.

According to the latest Naamsa figures, sales of light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies and minibuses, dropped to 10,679 units last month, an alarming 22.1% drop over November 2018.

“The poor performance of pick-up sales is concerning considering they are among the highest volume-selling nameplates in the market, and because they are locally manufactured,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, communications, social media and PR manager of Wesbank.

Passenger cars showed more positive signs with sales of 31,444 units, a 1.3% rise over November 2018. Sales through dealers grew 3.6%, accounting for 22,918 units, but the rental market at 6,893 units was 8.9% down on November last year.

Sales in the low-volume medium and heavy truck segments performed weaker during the month, at 733 units (-7.6%) and 1 882 units (-1.8%) respectively.

The overall market — including cars, light commercials and trucks — moved 44,738 units in November, a 5.8% decline over November 2018.

Despite business confidence showing small signs of improvement in the fourth quarter, buyers of new vehicles are delaying purchasing decisions until economic uncertainty steadies, says Gary McCraw, national director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

There were 399,454 new vehicles sold on dealer floors year to date to November 2019 (2018: 413 346), a 3.4% decline on dealer floors year on year.

November export sales at 35,271 vehicles were a marginal 306 units down compared with the same month last year, but the 374,215 year-to-date figure has already surpassed the previous annual record of 351,139 vehicles exported in 2018.

With additional fuel price hikes expected and no change in the interest rate during November, consumers remain under pressure.

“Consumer price inflation may be in check within the target range, but Wesbank customers financed their biggest new-vehicle deals by value size this year in November, indicating that new-car price inflation remains very real within an affordability-driven marketplace,” says Gaoaketse.