Life / Motoring

TECHNOLOGY

Huracán gains AI driving partner in Amazon Alexa

Voice commands will be used to activate convenience items like climate control and lights

16 January 2020 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane

Lamborghini has become the first car company to incorporate Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence assistant, in its top of the pile Huracán EVO model.

Connected to the infotainment system, new levels of in-car control via Alexa will allow drivers to activate functions like climate control, interior lighting and seat heating with voice commands.

This addition will benefit safety and convenience of owners while piloting this rapid super car inside the button-rich cockpit. Alexa will also be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) of the four-wheel drive Huracán EVO for drivers to use voice-activation to make phone calls, control the navigation, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather and more. 

Lamborghini and Amazon are both working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its on-board infotainment systems,” said Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto at Amazon.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: “The Huracán EVO is an outstanding driver’s car, and connectivity enables our customers to focus on the driving, thus enhancing their Lamborghini experience.

“This is the first time an automaker will deliver in-cabin car control through Amazon Alexa to bring together car controls as well as smart commands and Alexa’s standard capabilities,” continued Domenicali.

The first Huracán EVO equipped with “Alexa” WAS on display at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.  The Alexa option will be available during the course of 2020 in the whole Huracán EVO family, including the newly-launched rear-wheel drive version.

Jaguar F-Type undergoes a major facelift

Along with a range-wide restyle, the R model gets a power boost and chassis tweak
Life
1 month ago

Audi A7 lands in SA with space and grace

New Sportback offers plenty of room and utility under its stylish sheet metal
Life
1 month ago

Lexus LC 500 goes al fresco

Japanese chariot breaks with solid metal roof and gets a soft-top derivative
Life
1 month ago

A McLaren that will really blow your hair back

Created as a purist driver’s car, the new Elva has 600kW but no roof or windscreen
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: An insider gives her ruthless take ...
Life / Books
4.
McLaren’s new Speedtail hits 403km/h
Life / Motoring
5.
All ears for the future of in-car audio
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Aston Martin crosses into SUV territory

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen denies plans to sell Lamborghini

Life / Motoring

Ferrari F8 Tributo is fast and approachable

Life / Motoring

VW mulls selling Lamborghini in CEO Herbert Diess’s growth drive

Companies

This 602kW Lamborghini is quite electrifying

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.