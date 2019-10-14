VW mulls selling Lamborghini in CEO Herbert Diess’s growth drive

Restructuring the super-luxury brand would fit with Diess’s goal to channel resources more efficiently and avoid duplicated efforts. VW signalled on Sunday that any decision is likely a ways off, saying it has no plans for a Lamborghini sale or IPO.

Diess, 60, has been pushing an overhaul of Volkswagen since he became CEO 18 months ago — investing billions in electrification, selling a stake in truck maker Traton, and putting industrial-transmission and diesel-engine units up for sale. He has also forged an alliance with Ford Motor to share the costs of developing commercial vans, e-cars and autonomous driving.

“We shouldn’t spread ourselves too thin,” Diess said in an interview published at the weekend in Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. “That might be hard in some cases, but it’s the only viable way.”

Sueddeutsche Zeitung also reported on a possible sale or IPO of Lamborghini, without saying where it got the information, as VW drafts a revamp of its 12 automotive brands.

Such a move would allow VW to focus on VW’s brands that are global household names, and allocate funds to the highest-returning brands, potentially at the expense of nameplates such as the mass-market Skoda and Seat. Analysts have urged VW to consider deep changes including an initial public offering of Porsche to unlock value. The sports-car unit is VW group’s most profitable division while Audi contributes the biggest share of earnings.

Convoluted governance

A higher valuation would let Diess use VW’s stock as currency for partnerships and consolidation opportunities. Despite robust operating results, VW shares are down by more than one-third from highs set before the 2015 diesel-cheating crisis. VW’s current market value is about €81bn.

Progress in restructuring has been hampered by convoluted governance at Volkswagen. Unions, politicians and the powerful Porsche-Piech ownership clan each have a say in big decisions.

An asset review that began in 2016 has so far led to an aborted attempt to sell the Ducati motorcycle brand, and the ill-timed Traton IPO that was almost derailed by internal wrangling. Diess mapped out a plan last year to shift Lamborghini away from its home within Audi and tie it to sister brand Porsche.

The potential payoff for Volkswagen is huge. Ferrari, once part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is now valued at about $30bn. VW declined as much as 1.2% in Frankfurt during early trading, after Chinese car deliveries fell in September for the 15th month in 16 to extend an unprecedented slump.

Success with its Urus sport utility vehicles has probably boosted Lamborghini’s valuation to about $11bn, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence estimated in August.

The top management decided earlier this year against pursuing the sale of units such as Bugatti for now, partly because it was unclear if subscale assets could be divested without paying cash on top, according to one person. Still, smaller nameplates might face reshuffling going forward.

Other carmakers face similar pressures to VW. Investors are pessimistic traditional players will be able to manage such an expensive technology shift amid trade wars and a global demand slump.

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, who has acknowledged that the “future is electric,” has not said how and when he plans to restore operating profit margins to the targeted 8%-10% margin corridor. He is scheduled to give investors a full download on November 14 in London and in New York the day after.

The industry’s transformation has already started to claim casualties. China’s Nio is staring into the abyss, Dyson mothballed its electric-car project and market leader Tesla is struggling to turn profitable even as it made the biggest strides in the still nascent field. The status of Apple’s electric-car ambitions remains unclear.

“The truth is, barriers to entry in autos remain high. Making cars is hard,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a note. “The move to electric vehicles will be expensive, but will probably be led by traditional manufacturers. There will be less disruption than feared.”

