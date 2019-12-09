Electric cars and new mobility trends are set to disrupt car rental sector
09 December 2019 - 05:08
The car-rental industry will change beyond recognition in the next few years as new automotive technologies and evolving mobility trends revolutionise the transport landscape, says Lance Smith, sales head for the Avis Budget group in Southern Africa.
Electric cars will become the norm and fleets will include self-driving vehicles. Rentals could be charged hourly instead of daily. Car owners whose vehicles sit unused for extended periods could even loan them to rental fleets and share the revenue.
