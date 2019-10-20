Companies New Zealand fleet logistics company brings free car rentals to SA Some of the big-name rental car companies already using Transfercar include Hertz and Budget BL PREMIUM

Free car rentals have finally reached SA. New Zealand fleet logistics company Transfercar has been offering free one-way car rentals to travellers since August 10.

Rental companies use Transfercar — which already operates in New Zealand, Australia and North America — to slash costs of relocating vehicles between branches.