New Zealand fleet logistics company brings free car rentals to SA
Some of the big-name rental car companies already using Transfercar include Hertz and Budget
20 October 2019 - 21:30
Free car rentals have finally reached SA. New Zealand fleet logistics company Transfercar has been offering free one-way car rentals to travellers since August 10.
Rental companies use Transfercar — which already operates in New Zealand, Australia and North America — to slash costs of relocating vehicles between branches.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.