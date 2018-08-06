Imperial shares fall in spite of upbeat report

Shares in mobility conglomerate Imperial Holdings skidded despite the release of an upbeat trading statement for the financial year ending June.

On Friday, Imperial’s shares fell almost 4% to R205.71 in early trading. The detailed trading statement was largely in line with a broad business update issued in May.

Lentus Asset Management chief investment officer Nic Norman-Smith said it appeared the market expected a better performance from Imperial.

The group estimated that headline earnings would range from R15.20/share to R16.15/ share, representing an increase of 9% to 16% on 2017’s number.

If the contribution of insurance business Regent – which was sold in 2017 – and businesses held-for-sale were stripped out, then headline earnings would range from R15.25/ share to R16.10/share – up 23% to 30% on the previous year.

Electus Fund Managers analyst Damon Buss said Imperial’s trading statement was slightly behind expectations and consensus, albeit not materially so.

In May, Imperial had indicated that it expected Imperial Logistics to increase revenues and operating profit in line with first-half growth, while diversified automotive business Motus would increase revenues in line with first-half growth with operating profit coming in at a higher rate.

Imperial said the main reasons for the increase in bottom line were that foreign exchange losses dropped from the previous year and net financing costs were also down.

Imperial, which will release results on August 21, renewed its cautionary notice around the proposed unbundling and separate listing of Motus, which comprises the import and distribution of vehicles, dealerships and car rentals, vehicle-related financial services and aftermarket parts.

Buss said the retirement of Imperial Logistics CEO Marius Swanepoel in June 2019 would be a loss. "Also, the timing is not ideal given that logistics would have been a separately listed entity for six to nine months if we assume the unbundling of Motus occurs between September and December this year."

Another worry for Buss was the health of Imperial CEO Osman Arbee. "With the unbundling of Motus going ahead, not having the guidance of either Manny de Canha, the recently retired CEO of subsidiary Associated Motor Holdings, or Osman increases the risk in this business."

But Buss said the recent good performance of the AMH stable (comprising Hyundai, Kia and Renault) made it look as if it was starting to roll over. He believed the logistics business was likely to remain under pressure in SA where revenue growth was weak with margins under immense pressure from higher fuel costs and wage increases.

