Toyota becomes Uber’s ‘third pillar’ with new $500m investment

Toyota is also a backer of Japan Taxi, an Uber rival run by the chairman of Tokyo’s biggest taxi operator.

Carmakers and technology companies alike are working towards a future where autonomous robo-taxis will lessen the need for individual car ownership.

The Toyota City-based company, which initially bought a small stake in Uber in 2016, is spreading its bets far and wide for a shot at these nascent technologies.

Toyoda has said there are "no nautical charts for us to follow" in plotting the course to future mobility.

Uber and Didi are also partnering with Toyota in the carmaker’s vision for a fleet of autonomous, modular boxes on wheels that can be customised to transport anything from people to pizza.

CEO Toyoda unveiled the concept, dubbed e-Palette, at CES in Las Vegas in January. Amazon.com and Pizza Hut also signed on.

Toyota’s expanded foray aligns it with Japanese internet giant SoftBank, which is already among the biggest backers of the main ride-hailing companies: Uber, Didi and Grab.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has sunk as much as $9.5b into Didi, led investments worth $9.3bn in Uber and $4bn in Grab, and owns a stake in India’s Ola.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is also an investor in GM’s Cruise autonomous-car unit and Manbang Group, China’s Uber-like truck-rental company.

Technology companies need carmakers to bring their disruptive ideas to fruition. Carmakers bring the knowledge of how to build a car and the factories to do it. What they lack is the legions of software engineers that technology companies possess.

Need partners

"Since 2015, we’ve been working to bring safe, reliable self-driving technology to the Uber network," Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group, wrote in a blog post on Monday afternoon. "We knew we couldn’t do it alone, which is why we continue to partner with world-class vehicle manufacturers to make our vision a reality."

Uber and Toyota expect that the mass-produced autonomous vehicles will be owned and operated by a third-party company they mutually agree on, according to the carmaker.

The deal with Toyota raises Uber’s valuation and matches the value of shares given to Waymo after Uber settled a lawsuit over self-driving cars. A group of investors had valued Uber at $62bn earlier this year.