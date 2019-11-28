LA AUTO SHOW
Volkswagen displays its electric-car Vizzion
VW’s latest battery-powered concept wagon has a large boot and a long range
Los Angeles motor show: You know the Germans are getting serious about electric cars when they make a wagon version, like Volkswagen just did with its ID Space Vizzion.
Diving out in front of next year’s tough new European emissions laws, the ID Space Vizzion is a taste test of a planned Volkswagen-branded wagon, with 590km of tested range.
The ID Space Vizzion has roughly the same footprint as the A6 Avant from Volkswagen’s premium brand, Audi.
It will use an 82kWh lithium-ion battery to give it 590km of range on the more realistic WLTP fuel-economy test.
A 250kW combined system output from two electric motors powers the ID Space Vizzion to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds and Volkswagen has given it a nominal top speed of 175km/h.
It is planned to hit the streets in 2021, and Volkswagen plans to build it alongside the ID Vizzion sedan at the Emden plant in Germany.
“The new ID Space Vizzion brings unrivalled flexibility, uncompromising quality and German design to a new era of mobility,” Volkswagen’s design boss Klaus Bischoff said.
It’s the eighth ID-badged electric-car concept from Volkswagen, which will deliver its first specialist EV, the ID.3 hatch, to dealers early next year.
Volkswagen insists it will deliver a million electric cars a year by 2022, which would make it the biggest EV maker in the world.
Based on the Modular Electric Matrix (MEB) architecture, the ID Space Vizzion will be built in both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations and in either four- or five-seat layouts.
Volkswagen insists it will swallow 586l of luggage behind the rear seats, or more if the rear seats are folded down, but it’s the dash that raises eyebrows.
Almost the only buttons found inside the ID Space Vizzion will be on the steering wheel, with all other controls located in touchscreen displays or panels.
Volkswagen says the ID Space Vizzion can be charged to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes using the Ionity network’s 150kW chargers in Europe or the similarly powerful Electrify America chargers in the US.
Volkswagen has shown eight ID electric car concepts, ranging from the ID, the ID Crozz, the ID Buzz, the ID Vizzion, the ID Buggy and the ID Roomz, and all of them are intended for production.