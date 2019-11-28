Volkswagen displays its electric-car Vizzion

Los Angeles motor show: You know the Germans are getting serious about electric cars when they make a wagon version, like Volkswagen just did with its ID Space Vizzion.

Diving out in front of next year’s tough new European emissions laws, the ID Space Vizzion is a taste test of a planned Volkswagen-branded wagon, with 590km of tested range.

The ID Space Vizzion has roughly the same footprint as the A6 Avant from Volkswagen’s premium brand, Audi.

It will use an 82kWh lithium-ion battery to give it 590km of range on the more realistic WLTP fuel-economy test.

A 250kW combined system output from two electric motors powers the ID Space Vizzion to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds and Volkswagen has given it a nominal top speed of 175km/h.

It is planned to hit the streets in 2021, and Volkswagen plans to build it alongside the ID Vizzion sedan at the Emden plant in Germany.

“The new ID Space Vizzion brings unrivalled flexibility, uncompromising quality and German design to a new era of mobility,” Volkswagen’s design boss Klaus Bischoff said.

It’s the eighth ID-badged electric-car concept from Volkswagen, which will deliver its first specialist EV, the ID.3 hatch, to dealers early next year.