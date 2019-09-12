VW’s new People’s Car is electric

The original People’s Car is about to become the People’s Electric Car with Volkswagen unveiling its all-electric ID.3.

Starting at less than €30,000 (R488,000) in its home market of Germany, the oft-teased ID.3 has the interior size of a Passat even though the footprint is the size of a Golf.

It’s the first on-sale VW-brand evidence of the Volkswagen Group’s €9bn electrification push between now and 2023, which will spread across all of its brands except Ducati and Bugatti and has even borne fruit at Lamborghini already. Its other EV hits have been the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron and the upcoming Audi e-tron GT.

The ID.3 will have up to 550km of range and can recharge to 290km of range in just 30 minutes on a 100kW direct-current charger.

The ID.3 is the first of dozens of electric cars planned off the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) architecture, which will spawn at least five more Volkswagens and two Audis.

It doesn’t just walk the environmentally friendly talk, either. The ID.3 is the first Volkswagen to guarantee not just CO²-neutral production, but an entirely CO²-neutral supply chain, too.

“With the ID.3 Volkswagen is heading towards the future,” Volkswagen’s design boss Klaus Bischoff insisted.

“The natural style and absolutely intuitive user experience demonstrate a new, electric way of thinking.”