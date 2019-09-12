Mercedes Vision EQS is battery-powered luxury

Mercedes-Benz is turning electric and the flagship S-Class limousine is turning electric with it, with the Vision EQS concept giving a strong hint about how it’s going to get there.

The Vision EQS, shown at Frankfurt for the first time, will combine two electric motors to deliver all-wheel drive, along with an entirely new design language and Benz’s first full, dedicated electric-car architecture.

It’s an underbody platform that will underpin an entire range of future Mercedes-Benz electric cars, from premium sedans about the size of the C and E Classes to SUVs, but it will appear first in the production EQS in 2022.

The Vision EQS concept, showing what Benz’s design chief calls “one bow” surface language, will be based off a near production-ready skateboard architecture that will underpin the premium range of Benz’s future electric cars.