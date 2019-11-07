Arise, BMW 530 MLE

Creating a stir in classic BMW circles — both locally and abroad — is a newly restored 530 MLE which had its coming-out party at the recent BMW M Festival at Kyalami.

It’s a big deal because of the car’s rarity. In recent years BMW SA has taken to restoring old classics with a unique South African heritage and the cars that have previously emerged bright and shiny from the makeover parlour include the 333i, the 325i “Gusheshe” and the BMW M1 two-seater sports car.

The 530 MLE is probably less well known to the general public, but it too has a rose-tinted South African story. High classic-car values are all about rarity and provenance, and this Beemer ticks both those boxes as only a small number were built and this is car number 100, one of the last of the original motorsport-inspired 5 Series models.

The 530 Motorsport Limited Edition (MLE) was a racing car based on the first-generation (E12) 5 Series built by BMW SA to compete in the Modified Production Series in the mid-1970s. To quality for racing, the rules stated that at least 100 roadgoing versions had to be sold to the public so BMW Motorsport developed a limited-edition homologation model for SA, with 110 units of the Type 1 built in 1976 and a further 117 Type 2 versions rolling out of BMW’s Rosslyn factory the following year.

It’s the first time the “M” badge was used on a BMW — even before the iconic M1 sportscar of 1978 — making the 530 MLE an important part of the Bavarian carmaker’s sporting history.

The racing version turned out to be a great success, scoring 15 wins from 15 consecutive starts, and taking three championship titles. When it was retired in 1985 the 530 MLE was the most successful racing 5 Series in history.

The rebuilt 530 MLE is one of the only road-legal cars known to have survived and unit number 100 comes with the pedigree of having been owned by race driver and 530 MLE team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie.