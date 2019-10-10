Mercedes launches four-door A-class versions

The line-up of compact cars from Mercedes-Benz continues to grow with this week’s launch of the A-Class in new Sedan and CLA derivatives in SA.

They are based on the fourth-generation A-Class hatchback that was launched here late last year and was voted SA’s 2019 Car of the Year by the Guild of Motoring Journalists.

The two new derivatives share the same wheelbase but the CLA is positioned as a four-door coupe with its more dynamic curves, and at 4,688mm it’s slightly longer than the 4,549mm A-Class Sedan, and also wider and lower.

A-Class sedan

Under a streamlined body that is said to have the lowest aerodynamic drag of all production vehicles, the boot capacity of 420l (a lot larger than the hatchback’s 370l) gives the new A-Class Sedan good family utility along with above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom.

The car is available in two variants — the A 200 and the A 250 Sport, with a diesel model expected here next year.

The A 200 is powered by a turbocharged 1.33l petrol four-cylinder engine with outputs of 120kW and 250Nm.

A turbocharged 2l unit powers the A250 Sport and sends 165kW and 350Nm to the front wheels. Both version are paired with a 7G DCT dual-clutch transmission.

There is a choice of suspension systems for the A-Class, depending on engine variant and driver preference.

The suspension with adjustable damping can be set to comfort or sport settings via the Dynamic Select controller in the centre console.