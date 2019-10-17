Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

Restored BMW 530 MLE rumbles back to life

The rare sedan was a basic shell only a year back but it’s now fully renovated and running

17 October 2019 - 05:03 Phuti Mpyane
The motorsport inspired 530MLE from 1976 was an SA special that has now been fully restored by BMW SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The motorsport inspired 530MLE from 1976 was an SA special that has now been fully restored by BMW SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW SA has unveiled the completely restored 530 MLE (Motorsport Limited Edition) it acquired as little more than a shell over a year go.

The car is one of BMW 530 MLEs known to still exist and is set to join the growing list of refurbished BMW legends of the past, among them a BMW M1, the wedge-shaped BMW super car from the 1970s.

Car number 100 was owned by race driver and former BMW MLE racing team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie, and its engine and chassis numbers are a matching set, proof that there were no retro modifications since 1976 when the car was built alongside 99 other roadgoing versions to satisfy homologation for racing purposes. Another feather in its cap is that the 530MLE was the first BMW to wear the famous M badge, two years before the BMW M1 and about nine years before the E28 BMW M5 of 1984.

The revived special BMW was recently unveiled at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in the company of CEO of BMW Group South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Tim Abbott, who said: “The BMW 530 MLE at the time demonstrated how competitive sporting events were the ideal setting to impress the motoring public with the performance of new vehicles.

A phoenix rises ... the BMW 530 MLE as it was rescued a year ago. Picture: SUPPLIED
A phoenix rises ... the BMW 530 MLE as it was rescued a year ago. Picture: SUPPLIED

“The success of the 530 MLE was a pure example of ‘What wins on Saturday sells on Monday’, and it paved the way for BMW South Africa as a sporty brand and a serious motorsport contender in the country. To this day, M remains the most powerful letter in the world,” added Abbott.

The restoration was headed by Luis Malhou of Custom Restorations workshop in the Vaal region. He was assisted by William Mokwape, Walter Mahlangu, Jacob Matabane and Cassie Calaca, men who were in the employ of BMW SA during the MLE’s heydays and who worked on the line that produced the limited edition road racer.

Other cars restored by BMW SA include an E30 333i and a 325iS "Gusheshe", the latter which has since been sadly wrecked in a road accident

More legends that are set to be revived are one of 209 examples of the SA-built 745i from 1983, which was also a homologation special what remains the only ever official BMW 7 Series racing programme to have been approved worldwide. An E60 BMW M5 that’s famous for its screaming 5.0l V10 engine will also join the list.

State-of-the-art interior luxury in the 1970s. Picture: SUPPLIED
State-of-the-art interior luxury in the 1970s. Picture: SUPPLIED

Taking a tour through BMW’s history

Mark Smyth visited the home of BMW Group Classic in Munich where he found some real treasures
Life
2 months ago

It’s back to life for the Bentley ‘Blower’

A 90 year old racing icon will be revived, built from scratch using the original moulds and tooling jigs
Life
4 weeks ago

The Beetle is dead, long live the e-Beetle

Volkswagen revives the iconic people’s car with a battery-powered conversion kit
Life
1 month ago

All-wheel Porsche 911 gets more traction

All-wheel drive Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet models are added to Porsche’s line-up
Life
4 weeks ago

Why that old Citi Golf might be a goldmine

Mark Smyth was recently introduced to a few modern classics and learnt why demand for these models is revving up
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Covers come off the all-new D-Max bakkie
Life / Motoring
2.
Corrupt politician’s supercars auctioned for R557m
Life / Motoring
3.
Restored BMW 530 MLE rumbles back to life
Life / Motoring
4.
BOOK REVIEW: A look inside the minds of apartheid ...
Life / Books
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA producers carry the flag ...
Life

Related Articles

Delightful Dino wins Concours South Africa 2019

Life / Motoring

Toyota is SA’s most hijacked car

Life / Motoring

BMW adds fiery M8 to 8 Series

Life / Motoring

Ford Mustang 2.3 is fast if not furious

Life / Motoring

How 4IR will change the automotive jobs market

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.