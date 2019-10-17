Restored BMW 530 MLE rumbles back to life

BMW SA has unveiled the completely restored 530 MLE (Motorsport Limited Edition) it acquired as little more than a shell over a year go.

The car is one of BMW 530 MLEs known to still exist and is set to join the growing list of refurbished BMW legends of the past, among them a BMW M1, the wedge-shaped BMW super car from the 1970s.

Car number 100 was owned by race driver and former BMW MLE racing team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie, and its engine and chassis numbers are a matching set, proof that there were no retro modifications since 1976 when the car was built alongside 99 other roadgoing versions to satisfy homologation for racing purposes. Another feather in its cap is that the 530MLE was the first BMW to wear the famous M badge, two years before the BMW M1 and about nine years before the E28 BMW M5 of 1984.

The revived special BMW was recently unveiled at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in the company of CEO of BMW Group South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Tim Abbott, who said: “The BMW 530 MLE at the time demonstrated how competitive sporting events were the ideal setting to impress the motoring public with the performance of new vehicles.