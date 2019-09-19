New Corsa is all grown up and intelligent

With the overarching electric theme continuing at this year’s Frankfurt motor show, combustion engines were still to be found in some of the halls, starting with Opel’s newest Corsa which was revealed in petrol, diesel and electric guises.

The company which now falls under the PSA umbrella with Peugeot and Citroen says all combustion engines variants are cleaner than the most efficient versions of the outgoing Corsa range. Lightweight construction aids in this pursuit.

An entry-level 55kW 1.2l three-cylinder petrol kicks off the range and is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, and that car weighs a paltry 980kg.

A 74kW turbocharged version of the same engine can be paired with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Then there is a 1.5l diesel unit producing 74kW and 249Nm.

Opel hasn’t divulged much on consumption expectations but the cars are production ready. Equipment levels in the entry-level list a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system and LED headlamps while top-line models get a 10-inch touch-screen infotainment system with connected navigation services.