Chev builds a right-hand drive Corvette at last

The new mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray launched in the US last week will be the first truly international version of the iconic American muscle car.

Built only in left-hand drive in its 66-year history thus far, Chevrolet says the eighth generation of the Corvette will be the first to also be produced in right-hand drive and sold in new markets.

Australia has been confirmed as the first RHD country to receive the new Corvette. Other RHD markets include the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, and SA, though it hasn’t been confirmed whether the car will be sold in any of them.

Chances are slim that local fans of the American muscle car will get a crack at it, as Chevrolet is no longer represented in SA after General Motors quit the country in 2017. However, an independent importer might be keen to bring in the high-performance car, as Daytona does with brands like McLaren and Aston Martin.