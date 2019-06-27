Graceful poise with M Performance dynamite

But it doesn’t end well. The 8 Series rear is truly overdesigned and there are too many gaping crevices, folds and diffusers. Make no mistake, some find it quite appealing but I feel it doesn’t speak the same minimalist and elegant design language currently espoused by today’s luxury Grand Tourers all too well.

Things start to look up once you open the driver’s door, and the steering wheel lifts up out of the way for easy entry. The seat is low, so you flop in gently and then get shocked by the sheer size of the car.

You get a sense of trepidation that you are about to take charge of a cumbersome freight liner you can’t actually see out of, with the car a sizeable 4,851m in length. But close the door, configure the electric seat and the car and cabin start to wrap around you. The seats are sumptuously comfortable and feel ready and able to work with your torso rather against it on long trips. Mind you, this is the sole purpose of this class of vehicle — to tour, grandly.

Then there is the surroundings and specification. The dash and features are very obviously from the current BMW family but the panels are elongated and vast in accordance to its size.