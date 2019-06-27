Standalone electrified sports car gets closer at BMW

BMW has dropped a huge hint that M will finally receive its long sought-after standalone sports car by showing the Vision M Next at its BMW Welt centre in Munich this week.

The high-performance M division has been searching for a standalone model since the E26 M1 from the 1978 and a wave of BMW electrification could give it the chance to deliver its second M machine.

The Vision M Next is a very strong hint, because BMW usually only uses the “Vision” tag on cars around 12 months away.

It’s also not the first time BMW has dipped into this well, because it built the M1 Homage concept car in 2008 — designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who also designed the original M1.

The Vision M Next uses plug-in hybrid power to switch between rear- and all-wheel drive, relying on a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a monster electric motor to deliver 441kW, giving it a 300km/h top speed and a zero to 100km/h time of three seconds.

The flipside of that performance is a lithium-ion battery that can deliver 100km of zero-emission, pure electric driving, turning it from an indulgent sports car into a semi-responsible citizen, with BMW claiming it’s a sports car for future cities.