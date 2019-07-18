BEST BUYS
Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy
True Price lists eight top picks for fuel economy and resale value
While the petrol price dropped 96 cents a litre during July and diesel 75c, South Africans are still reeling from sky-high fuel prices. One way of dealing with it is by purchasing an economical car. But which vehicle is best?
According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price, these are the eight best buys if fuel economy and resale value are important.
“We have gone through our extensive database, and we have picked the top eight vehicles when it comes to both resale value and fuel economy. I believe that SA motorists wanting to reduce their fuel bill would be well advised to consider these vehicles,” he explains.
True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on bank repossession auctions. This information is used to provide motorists with free vehicle evaluations. The figures in brackets behind each vehicle pertain to the actual price paid on auction (they are expressed as a percentage of the vehicle’s original retail price).
1. Volkswagen Tiguan (resale value 61.75%)
This family-focused sports utility vehicle (SUV) is a real quality act that boasts a spacious interior and faultless build quality. “This is a brilliant car for soccer moms,” Jacobson notes. He says the pick of the range is the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Comfortline, which costs from R505,800. It has a claimed efficiency of 5.2l per 100 km.
2. Ford Fiesta (resale value 60.08%)
According to Jacobson, this is a vehicle that always attracts attention with its stylish looks. “The Fiesta is definitely one of the best vehicles produced by Ford. It looks great inside and out, the ride is refined and it’s brilliant to drive as well,” he notes. The pick of the range, he says, is the Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Trend, which costs from R305,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 3.3l per 100 km.
3. Toyota Corolla (resale value 59.13%)
As Jacobson points out, everything keeps going right for the Corolla. “And, when someone wisely buys one of these well-built vehicles, chances are excellent that everything will keep going right for the buyer too,” he adds. This is a car that is among the most reliable on the market, and it is supported by an enormous and well-trained dealer network. According to Jacobson, the pick of the model range is the Corolla 1.4D Esteem, which costs from R315,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.5l per 100 km.
4. Suzuki Swift (resale value 58.98%)
Jacobson is a big fan of the exterior styling of the Swift. “I just love its looks!” he says. But it’s more than just a good-looking car. “It is spacious, well equipped and it’s fun to drive too,” he notes. Pricing starts at R160,900.
“It doesn’t matter which model you drive; they’re all powered by the same 1.2-litre engine, which has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 4.9 litres per 100km irrespective of whether you opt for a manual or automatic transmission,” he says.
5. Nissan Qashqai (resale value 57.94%)
This vehicle is slightly bolder than traditional mom’s taxis, and it creates huge appeal on the auction floor, Jacobson says. “Both quiet and comfortable, the Qashqai is a practical and economical small crossover/SUV,” he notes. According to Jacobson, the pick of the model range is the Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta, which costs from R418,900 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.2l per 100 km.
6. Audi A1 (resale value 55.66%)
The A1 is extremely prestigious to drive and it’s decidedly luxurious, despite its size. That’s according to Jacobson, who adds that the A1 features a beautifully designed interior while being reliable and extremely safe. A new A1 is en route to SA, so it’s impossible to pick the most economical current model or give pricing/fuel consumption statistics. “But I’m pretty certain that the new range will be extremely economical indeed; certainly it will be on par with (if not better than) other models in our top eight,” says Jacobson.
7. BMW 3 Series (resale value 49.90%)
According to Jacobson, the 3 Series is undoubtedly the top choice of the millennials in SA. “It’s an enormously prestigious car to own and drive. The very latest model range is the benchmark in its segment, offering superb styling, an engaging drive and brilliant handling,” says Jacobson. He says the pick of the model range is the BMW 320d, which costs from R649,000 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.8l per 100 km.
8. Opel Astra (resale value 45.38%)
This is a middle-of-the-road vehicle with wide appeal, Jacobson says. “It offers a composed ride, a classy interior, good safety features and reasonable running costs,” he adds. He says that the pick of the model range is the Opel Astra 1.0T, which costs from R301,049 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 4.4l per 100 km.
• Source: www.trueprice.co.za. The data pertains to vehicles that have done 50,000km-150,000km and registered between 2014 and 2019.