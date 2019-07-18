Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy

While the petrol price dropped 96 cents a litre during July and diesel 75c, South Africans are still reeling from sky-high fuel prices. One way of dealing with it is by purchasing an economical car. But which vehicle is best?

According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price, these are the eight best buys if fuel economy and resale value are important.

“We have gone through our extensive database, and we have picked the top eight vehicles when it comes to both resale value and fuel economy. I believe that SA motorists wanting to reduce their fuel bill would be well advised to consider these vehicles,” he explains.

True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on bank repossession auctions. This information is used to provide motorists with free vehicle evaluations. The figures in brackets behind each vehicle pertain to the actual price paid on auction (they are expressed as a percentage of the vehicle’s original retail price).

1. Volkswagen Tiguan (resale value 61.75%)

This family-focused sports utility vehicle (SUV) is a real quality act that boasts a spacious interior and faultless build quality. “This is a brilliant car for soccer moms,” Jacobson notes. He says the pick of the range is the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Comfortline, which costs from R505,800. It has a claimed efficiency of 5.2l per 100 km.

2. Ford Fiesta (resale value 60.08%)

According to Jacobson, this is a vehicle that always attracts attention with its stylish looks. “The Fiesta is definitely one of the best vehicles produced by Ford. It looks great inside and out, the ride is refined and it’s brilliant to drive as well,” he notes. The pick of the range, he says, is the Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Trend, which costs from R305,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 3.3l per 100 km.

3. Toyota Corolla (resale value 59.13%)

As Jacobson points out, everything keeps going right for the Corolla. “And, when someone wisely buys one of these well-built vehicles, chances are excellent that everything will keep going right for the buyer too,” he adds. This is a car that is among the most reliable on the market, and it is supported by an enormous and well-trained dealer network. According to Jacobson, the pick of the model range is the Corolla 1.4D Esteem, which costs from R315,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.5l per 100 km.

4. Suzuki Swift (resale value 58.98%)

Jacobson is a big fan of the exterior styling of the Swift. “I just love its looks!” he says. But it’s more than just a good-looking car. “It is spacious, well equipped and it’s fun to drive too,” he notes. Pricing starts at R160,900.