Best buys under R150,000

Shopping for a used car in the R140,000 to R150,000 price range? Want something with relatively low mileage — say, 80,000km to 100,000km?

Darryl Jacobson, MD of vehicle evaluations service True Price, has compiled a list of what he considers the eight best buys in that category right now because these vehicles have relatively low resale values.

True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on bank repossession auctions. The figures in brackets pertain to the actual price paid on auction as a percentage of the original retail price of the vehicle.

Infiniti Q50 (resale value 30.68%)

According to Jacobson, with the Q50, you get "so much car for so little money".

"At less than 40% of the original list price, it's a steal. I love this car. Were I to be in the market for a used car, it would be something I would seriously consider," he reveals.

Nissan X-Trail (resale value 42.42%)

This is a nice vehicle that has never really caught on among used car buyers in SA, says Jacobson, adding that while the X-Trail is practical, comfortable and spacious, it's just not in the same league as its Qashqai sibling.

"While bidding on an X-Trail is never enthusiastic, buyers really do like the Qashqai," he reveals.

Volkswagen Jetta (resale value 46.19%)

Jacobson says the Jetta proves that the magic of the Volkswagen brand doesn't always extend to the used car market. "At bank repossession auctions, bidders are always eager to snap up a Polo Vivo, Polo or Golf. These vehicles are extremely popular among used car buyers. But, for some reason, the Jetta has never enjoyed the same level of popularity. The buyers tell me that it is a 'vanilla' type of car," he says.