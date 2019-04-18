SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale values

The best car in the country, in terms of resale value on auction, is the Renault Kwid.

This is according to Darryl Jacobson, managing director of True Price, who adds that many of the cars with terrific resale values may well come as a surprise.

True Price has data about thousands of vehicles sold on auction on its system, which is utilised to provide free vehicle evaluations to South African motorists.

An analysis of this data has revealed some extremely interesting findings.

“In order to determine which passenger cars have the best resale value, we analysed all our data and came up with a list of the top-10 cars. This list is based on actual prices achieved on auction. The figures pertain to the percentage of original selling price that has been achieved on auction,” he says.

Resale value is an essential consideration when buying a new car, Jacobson says.

“Depreciation is one of the new-car buyer’s greatest expenses. It is absolutely vital to take resale value into consideration before signing on the dotted line,” he says.

These are the top 10 cars in terms of resale value, according to True Price:

1. Renault Kwid

This cheap, cheerful little runabout is faring well in terms of new car sales too, Jacobson says. “South Africans are more budget conscious than ever before. And when shopping on a budget, the Kwid has to be a consideration,” he adds.

2. Toyota Etios

Toyota is constantly top of the resale pops, he says. “The Etios — which comes in hatchback, sedan and a crossover-inspired ‘Cross’ guise — is no exception. It is reliable and it is supported by a massive dealer network,” he says.

3. Volkswagen Polo

Jacobson describes the Polo as “a South African icon” and he points out that this vehicle is enormously popular in both the new and used-vehicle market.

4. Kia Picanto

The Picanto is a terrific little city car that has a decent interior, good road manners and attractive styling. “Running costs are reasonably low too and it comes with a comforting five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. These factors have combined to make it a sought-after vehicle,” Jacobson says.

5. Kia Rio

The Kia Rio is one of the most popular hatches in South Africa, and Jacobson maintains that great design is one of the main reasons Kia is favoured by used-car buyers.

6. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Solid, quiet, and well-built, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a quality act. “It is also extremely safe, and has just won the 2019 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year,” Jacobson points out.

7. Volkswagen Golf

The benchmark in its sector, the Golf is a perennial favourite of South African motorists. “It is a premium vehicle that is safe, superbly built, spacious and elegant. It’s one of those vehicles that has been extraordinarily popular for decades, and its popularity shows no sign of waning,” Jacobson comments.

8. Datsun Go

Despite its poor safety record the Go is another budget car and Jacobson says that, much like the Kwid, it is proving very popular among new and used-car buyers. “Since late last year [2018], when driver and passenger airbags and ABS were made standard across the entire range, the Go has become an even more enticing proposition,” he comments.

9. Volkswagen Up

Jacobson says that the Up is a desirable and stylish city car, and this is reflected in the vehicle’s resale value. “With many cars in this price range, one needs to lower expectations. Not with the Up. In this case, cheap is most definitely not nasty,” he contends.

10. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Jacobson says he was not surprised to see the C-Class in this list. “It has long been extremely desirable in the used-car market. It is always hard to say why any car fares well in the second-hand market; it is thanks to many factors — from running costs and dealer service to supply and demand. However the C-Class is normally snapped up really fast on auction,” he reveals.

All vehicles in this study were first registered in the years 2015 to 2018 and have done 0km-100,000km.

• Motorists wishing to establish the value of their vehicles can visit www.trueprice.co.za and request a free evaluation.