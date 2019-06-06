Toyota Corolla hatch is a refreshing renaissance

As an unrepentant performance car junkie, I did not expect a delightful experience in the new Corolla hatch.

Under the bonnet is a 1.2l four-cylinder turbo petrol with 85kW and 185Nm to play with. Has the old Conquest RSi returned? The well-known 80s pocket-rocket is only 1kW and 49Nm down on power to the 2019 Corolla hatch.

Interestingly, paging through some automotive annals reveals that the old RSi dispatched the 0-100km/h dash in some 9.3 seconds. Comparatively this new Corolla does the same sprint in 9.5 seconds despite being portlier. Top speed? Both cars are good for 200km/h.

I found myself liking this Toyota, a lot. Slowly but surely we are seeing glimpses of Akio Toyoda’s 2011 vow to return the carmaker to its glory days and start building cars that tickle the emotions.

The new global architecture is at the core of this refreshing renaissance. It brings in a welcome lightness and 60% more torsional stiffness. This translates to a sturdy, quieter and more tuned in engagement with the car. Furthermore to that seemingly non-threatening power output, our test unit was fitted with a 10-speed CVT gearbox — all the ingredients needed to cook up a tepid hatch, right?

Wrong. Things didn’t turn out this way. The CVT transmission is the best I have yet experienced. During normal driving situations the shift patterns are well timed and unobtrusive, adding to the Zen that already radiates in the cabin ambience for a generally fuss-free driving experience.

When you thumb in Sport and bury the throttle deep into the carpet you stir up a deceptively fast driving potential. Here the CVT also awakens, allowing gears to dig deeper into the engine’s rev range. The transmission is also designed for quick and pronounced upshifts unlike those expected of the CVT genre.

The resultant surge forward isn’t what you’d call warp speed but neither is it slow. It’s a keenness brought upon by its turbocharged engine.