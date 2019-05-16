Opel Astra lifts its game

The auto gearbox makes swift, unobtrusive shifts, and these can be quickened by selecting a sports mode.

What’s always apparent is the car’s easy-driving nature and agility. The 11th generation of Opel’s hatch is between 120kg to 200kg lighter than the previous generation Astra depending on the model, and this shows in the spring in its step and quick-turning nature.

Shedding all that weight hasn’t giving the Astra a lightweight feel in terms of build solidity. On the contrary it has better torsional rigidity and general refinement than its predecessor, and also an impressively bump-soaking ride.

Though it’s slightly smaller than the old Astra, clever packaging has made the interior roomier and it’s a cabin that will comfortably accommodate four tall adults. The boot’s reasonably spacious too, helped by the fact that it contains a spacesaver spare wheel.

The cabin has a reasonably premium feel with a pleasant choice of materials, including soft-touch surfaces and leather seats. This is perked up with chrome trimmings but I didn’t particularly like the shiny chrome at the base of the gearshift, which sometimes distractedly reflected the sun into my eyes when driving.

This is a very highly-specced car that bundles a lot of standard features into its half a million rand pricetag, including heated front leather seats, which switch on automatically on a chilly morning, and semi-autonomous driving features like lane keeping assist. Also part of the standard package are LED Matrix adaptive headlamps that allow you to drive at night on permanent high-beam without blinding other drivers.

Controlling all its functions is relatively simple and you get the hang of it quickly, and the infotainment is bundled into a large touchscreen interface that includes navigation.

The Astra’s an underrated car in terms of sales figures, but it’s a great all rounder: roomy, refined, very well-kitted, and delivering a winning combination of pace and fuel economy.

It just may be a little too well-kitted, however, as this brings its pricing right into the territory of premium German brands.

Tech Specs

Engine

Type: four cylinder petrol turbo

Capacity: 1,598cc

Power: 147kW

Torque: 280Nm

Transmission

Type: Six-speed automatic

Drivetrain

Type: Front-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 235 km/h

0-100km/h: 7.2 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 6.1l /100km (claimed); 7.2l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 138 g/km

Standard features

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, heated steering wheel, LED Matrix headlamps, LED daytime running lights, leather seats with heating, climate control, power windows, onboard computer, electric and heated side mirrors, interior ambient lighting, cruise control, keyless operation, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability programme, hill start assist, advanced park assist with rear view camera, side blind-zone alert, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, low speed collision mitigation braking, traffic sign recognition, touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation, 225/40 R18 tyres

Warranty: 3 years/120,000km

Service plan: 5 years/90,000km

Price: R508,000

Lease*: R10,888

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Opel Astra Sport 1.6T OPC Line

We like:

Driveability, peppy performance, high spec levels

We dislike:

Quite pricey

Verdict:

Underrated “warm hatch”

Motor news

Star rating

****Design

****Performance

****Economy

****Safety

***Value For Money

****Overall

Competition

• Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB Super auto, 125kW/250Nm – R456,900

• Audi A3 2.0T Sportback S Line, 140kW/320Nm – R510,176

• BMW 120i Sport Line auto, 135kW/270Nm – R516,659

• Mazda3 Hatch 2.0 Astina Plus, 121kW/210Nm – R427,000

• Mercedes-Benz A200 AMG Line, 120kW/250Nm – R525,012

• Mini Cooper S hatch 5dr auto, 141kW/300Nm – R473,380

• VW Golf GTI, 169kW/350Nm – R565,800