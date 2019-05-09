Mixed results for SA new-vehicle sales

New-vehicle sales in SA delivered mixed results in April, with cars reporting a 3.9% increase compared to April 2018, but light commercials dropping a substantial 8.1%.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), there were 24,989 new cars sold last month compared to the 24,054 units in the same month last year, with the car rental industry contributing to 8% of the April 2019 figure.

Sales of bakkies and light commercials at 9,810 units recorded a notable decline from the 10,676 units sold during April 2018, however.

Sales in the low-volume medium and heavy truck segments performed well and at 577 units and 1,418 units respectively, reflected gains of 19.7% (medium commercials) and 7.8% (heavy commercials).

On aggregate the total domestic sales at 36,794 units was 266 units (0.7%) up on the 36,528 vehicles sold in April last year

April sales glimmered as a beacon of hope for the South African new-car industry as the overall 0.7% rise was the first increase in sales this year and brings a slowly declining trend in sales to a halt, says WesBank’s executive head of Motor Ghana Msibi.

“Household budgets are continuing to remain under pressure and consecutive months of petrol price increases will no doubt begin to take their toll,” said Msibi.

Total market sales year to date are down 3.7% compared to 2018, passenger cars accounting for a 6.2% decline, while LCVs are up 0.7%.

In spite of dwindling light-commercial sales, Toyota’s evergreen Hilux bakkie remained SA’s top-selling vehicle in April, with the rival Ford Ranger in third place behind the VW Polo Vivo.

SA’s top 20 sellers — April 2019

Toyota Hilux — 2,411

VW Polo Vivo — 2,350

Ford Ranger — 1,635

Toyota Quantum — 1,236

VW Polo — 1,165

Isuzu D-Max — 1,158

Toyota Rav4 — 839

Toyota Fortuner — 816

Ford EcoSport — 742

Toyota Etios — 719

Hyundai Grand i10 — 718

Nissan NP200 — 715

Renault Kwid — 472

Datsun Go — 453

Renault Clio — 452

VW Tiguan — 442

Toyota Corolla Quest — 436

Ford Figo — 426

Renault Sandero — 422

Kia Picanto — 402

* List excludes Mercedes-Benz and Haval, which do not report their detailed sales figures.

Audi looks to fuel cells again

Like the rest of the motor industry Audi is going big into electric cars, but it’s having a re-look at fuel-cell technology.

According to an Autocar report, Audi has serious concerns about sourcing battery materials for electric cars responsibly and meeting customer demands for range and charging. This has inspired the German brand to revive its hydrogen fuel-cell development, with the report saying that Audi will resume development under its h-tron programme.