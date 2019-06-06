Porsche 911 leads new-model charge in June

Motoring Editor Denis Droppa travelled to the Western Cape’s mountain passes for a spot of low-level flying in the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

May saw the announcement of winners of the annual Engine Awards, with the 3.9l V8 biturbo from the 488 range of Ferraris again taking the engine of the year prize. The Jaguar Land Rover electric platform used in the Jaguar I-Pace won its category and also came second overall.

Sad news was Audi’s announcement that it was axing the TT range, a model it had produced for 20 years in three generations. But there is plenty new from Audi, including the Audi Q8 luxury SUV, launched in SA during the month.

Phuti Mpyane flew to Graz, Austria, to sample the Q8’s cousin, the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which is expected in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.

BMW announced the end of production of the 3 Series GT before the SA launch of its all-new X7 SUV while the local BMW X2 line-up was bolstered with the availability of a new range-topping X2 M35i model.

We finished off the month by announcing that French brand Citroën would make a comeback to SA late in 2019 or early in 2020.

We road-tested a mix of new vehicles, some of which were pleasantly thrifty, like the BMW 320d, the Toyota Corolla hatch, the Opel Astra 1.6T and the Mitsubishi Triton. We also put on some mud under the wheels of a Renault Koleos and an Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

We unravelled the performance envelopes of big hitters in the form of Audi’s ballistic RS4 Avant, the Rolls Royce Ghost and got in some last-minute sun-soaking in the BMW Z4 M40i before the winter cold takes a grip.

LOOKING AHEAD – June highlights in Business Day Motor News

The all-new Porsche 911 Carrera (992) will make its SA debut early in June. It boasts enhancements aimed at furthering the indomitable recipe formed from over 70 years ago.

We will sample the new flagship addition to the gorgeous Velar range, the SVAutobiography, at its international launch.

BMW launches new derivatives overseas in the form of the X5 M50i and X7 M50i, both powered by a 4.4l V8 engine with 390kW on tap.

Road tests to look forward to in June include Audi Q8, BMW 850i, BMW X2 M35i, Nissan Navara Stealth, and Opel Corsa 120Y.