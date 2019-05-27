BMW unwraps the all-new 1 Series

BMW has revealed details of the new, third-generation 1 Series that will make its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before being launched in SA shortly afterwards.

Bavaria’s compact car, which has sold more than 1.3-million units in its first two iterations,

inherits many of the intelligent technologies from its larger stablemates, while also making a big philosophy switch by changing from being rear-wheel driven to a choice of either front-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.

The loss of rear-wheel drive won’t mess with the brand’s typical driver-pleasing nature, says BMW, claiming that the car will have a dynamic sharpness that sets new standards in the premium compact class. This is, after all, the same company that builds the very agile front-wheel-drive Mini.

The car’s corner-taming nature is enhanced by ARB (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation) technology familiar from the electric BMW i3, which allows wheel slip to be controlled much more sensitively and swiftly than before.

A standard feature of the BMW 1 Series, ARB uses a slip controller that works in tandem with the DSC stability control to reduce the power understeer commonly experienced in front-wheel drive cars. Agility is further enhanced by BMW Performance Control (yaw moment distribution) which brakes the inside wheels under hard cornering.

Optional M Sport suspension provides even more pinned-down handling with a 10mm reduced ride height, and the car can also be specified with Adaptive suspension with VDC (Variable Damper Control) as an option. This particular variant lets the driver choose from Comfort and Sport settings.

Along with intelligent all-wheel drive, the range-topping M135i xDrive employs a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential to give the car an even sportier edge by creating a locking effect between the front wheels.

The differential is integrated into the standard-fit eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and also features a launch control mode. The M135i xDrive comes standard with sharpened steering and sports brakes, features that are optionally available for the other models.

The new 1 Series, which is available only as a five-door hatchback, is 5mm shorter than its predecessor, with a shorter wheelbase, but is much roomier. The width and height have increased to greatly improve rear passenger room.

The boot capacity of 380l is also 20l up on the outgoing car’s, and folding down the rear seat bench increases this to 1,200l. An electric tailgate is offered on the BMW 1 Series for the first time

A major restyle sees the car acquiring the new large grille of modern BMW design convention, which gives the compact hatch greater presence. In the range-topping 135i xDrive model the grille’s classical bars are replaced by a prominent 3D mesh design inspired by racing cars.

A striking shoulderline gives the car a planted stance on the road. The headlights are now angled and are optionally available as LEDs, in adaptive guise if owners desire, while the wide rear lights are also optionally offered as LEDs.