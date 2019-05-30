Ferrari dominates Engine of the Year awards again

Almost inconceivably, the twin-turbocharged, 3.9l Ferrari V8 nestled behind drivers of the 488 GTB and the 488 Pista has won the Engine + Powertrain of the Year award yet again.

In the face of the addition of the “Powertrain” part that opened the door to electric cars, the high-revving Ferrari motor owned the award for the fourth straight year.

No other engine has ever won four straight titles before, and it had to overcome the 3.8l Porsche turbo motor, the McLaren 4.0l twin-turbo V8, the 6.5l naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 and even Tesla’s electric powertrain to win the Over 478kW category.

It left the award’s co-chair, Dean Slavnich, shaking his head at the supercar engine’s dominance of its class and all other engines.

“Since its launch in 2016 the Ferrari V8 engine remains undefeated at the International Engine + Powertrain of the Year Awards, winning 14 trophies over three years,” Slavnich said.

“And now it has won the overall award four years straight, cementing its place in the history books. I very much doubt such an achievement will ever be matched again.”