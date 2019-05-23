McLaren’s comfy continent crosser

McLaren has launched its roomiest and most comfortable sports car yet.

Designed for distance, the new McLaren GT provides the comfort and space of a Grand Tourer with what the British company says is a level of agility never experienced before in this segment.

“The new McLaren GT combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful body,” says Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive.

Positioned alongside the established Sports, Super and Ultimate Series McLaren families, the GT is a car for a new audience looking for supercar performance with long-distance comfort and luggage space.

At the back is a spacious 420l boot underneath a glass tailgate with a soft-close function as standard and optional electrically-operated opening and closing. Another 150l cargo space is mounted up front, making this a McLaren one can take on holidays.

The cabin is designed for long trips with comfortable, electrically adjustable, and heated seats. The car also features a sophisticated infotainment system, ambient lighting and an optional electrochromic glass roof.