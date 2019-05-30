Discovery Sport gets major upgrade

The Discovery Sport, Land Rover’s entry-level range, has been thoroughly updated with a facelift and technical tweaks for 2019.

Since its introduction in 2015, Land Rover’s compact premium SUV has become the brand’s most popular vehicle with nearly half a million units sold, and this midlife makeover is more comprehensive than the average facelift.

A design tweak comprises signature new LED lights at the front and rear, alongside an updated front grille and bumpers. The trademark Discovery design cues, including the clamshell bonnet, rising beltline and tapered roof remain.

Inside, the seven-seater cabin has been updated with Land Rover’s digital Touch Pro infotainment interface and latest connectivity, as introduced in the Range Rover Velar and Evoque. There’s a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations, and the cabin is upgraded with more premium materials.

Cabin oddments space has improved across all rows and the fuel tank’s been increased by 20% to 65l.

The new Discovery Sport will be available in Standard, S, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE trim. The R-Dynamic variants are identified by Shadow Atlas script on the bonnet and tailgate. Inside, branded treadplates further differentiate them from the regular models.

Built on Land Rover’s latest Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport is made more refined with a new body that is 13% stiffer than before, together with rigidly-mounted subframes that reduce noise and vibration.