LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford Everest gets added muscle and comfort
New hi-tech 2l turbo diesel engines and 10-speed autos for the blue oval's big SUV
Ford South Africa has upgraded its Everest range with the advanced new 2.0l turbo diesel engines and 10-speed auto transmissions recently introduced to the Ranger bakkie line-up.
The seven-seater SUV also gets styling and suspension tweaks to keep it fresh against the rival Toyota Fortuner.
As with the Ranger, a new generation 2.0l Bi-Turbo with outputs of 157kW and 500Nm becomes the new flagship engine in the range, boasting 10kW and 30Nm more than the existing 3.2l TDCi five-cylinder engine.
It employs a twin turbocharger setup to improve both low-end torque and high-end power, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions, and powers the Everest XLT 4x2 and 4x4 models, as well as the top-spec Everest Limited.
A new 2.0l Single Turbo with 132kW and 420Nm also joins the line-up, offered in the mid-specced XLT 4x2 model.
Both engines are paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, with a wider spread of ratios to improve fuel consumption. Ford says the Bi-Turbo engine with 10-speed gearbox is 9% more frugal than the 3.2 engine with the six-speed auto.
The new transmission allows selected gears to be locked out from the automatic shifting range, which can be beneficial when towing, driving in slippery conditions or climbing steep gradients. There’s also a Sport mode to enhance the transmission’s response, and the driver can shift gears manually using buttons on the lever.
The existing 2.2 and 3.2l Duratorq TDCi engines continue to do duty in certain Everest models, paired with the existing six-speed automatic transmission.
Styling tweaks to Ford’s large SUV include a redesigned grille and bumper, a new 20-inch wheel available on the range-topping Everest Limited, and the introduction of a new body called diffused silver.
Inside, new design details and the use of more soft-touch materials give the cabin a richer feel. The Limited version is further glammed up with contrast stitching and shadow chrome finishes, perforated leather and high-quality paints.
As with the Ford Ranger, the Everest gets suspension upgrades to enhance ride quality and refinement, along with improved roll control and handling.
Everest's maximum towing capacity is 3,000kg on the 2.2 TDCi, 3.2 TDCi and Single Turbo models. The Bi-Turbo is rated to tow a maximum of 3,100kg with a braked trailer.
New tech in the updaged Everest includes a keyless entry and starting system in the XLT and Limited models.
This is in addition to existing active driving features that include semi-automatic parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control with forward collision alert, (which now recognises pedestrians in addition to its ability to detect other vehicles), lane keeping aid and lane departure warning, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring and auto high beam control.
The standard safety package across the line-up includes ABS brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill-start assist, hill descent control on 4x4 models and roll-over mitigation.
Ford’s SYNC3 with Navigation is standard on the upper models, linked to a 20cm touch-screen colour display, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Ford Everest pricing:
2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x2 — R499,900
2.0 SiT XLT 10AT 4x2 — R584,900
2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x2 — R607,600
3.2 TDCi XLT 6AT 4x4 — R626,900
2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x4 — R669,500
2.0 BiT Limited 10AT 4x4 — R741,100
Prices include a four-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and six-year/90,000km service plan