Ford Everest gets added muscle and comfort

Ford South Africa has upgraded its Everest range with the advanced new 2.0l turbo diesel engines and 10-speed auto transmissions recently introduced to the Ranger bakkie line-up.

The seven-seater SUV also gets styling and suspension tweaks to keep it fresh against the rival Toyota Fortuner.

As with the Ranger, a new generation 2.0l Bi-Turbo with outputs of 157kW and 500Nm becomes the new flagship engine in the range, boasting 10kW and 30Nm more than the existing 3.2l TDCi five-cylinder engine.

It employs a twin turbocharger setup to improve both low-end torque and high-end power, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions, and powers the Everest XLT 4x2 and 4x4 models, as well as the top-spec Everest Limited.

A new 2.0l Single Turbo with 132kW and 420Nm also joins the line-up, offered in the mid-specced XLT 4x2 model.

Both engines are paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, with a wider spread of ratios to improve fuel consumption. Ford says the Bi-Turbo engine with 10-speed gearbox is 9% more frugal than the 3.2 engine with the six-speed auto.

The new transmission allows selected gears to be locked out from the automatic shifting range, which can be beneficial when towing, driving in slippery conditions or climbing steep gradients. There’s also a Sport mode to enhance the transmission’s response, and the driver can shift gears manually using buttons on the lever.