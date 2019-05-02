405kW Jaguar F-Pace SVR now in SA

Jaguar’s highest performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR, is now available in SA.

With outputs of 405kW and 680Nm the speedy SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h.

Inspired by the F-Type sports car, the new SVR features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System which provides a throaty soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability. The advanced design allows increased exhaust flow and is 6.6kg lighter than the standard system.

To make the most of the SVR’s 5.0l V8 Supercharged engine, Jaguar’s eight-speed Quickshift automatic transmission has been specially calibrated and its uprated suspension delivers driving dynamics to match its performance. The chassis upgrades include stiffened suspension for a 5% reduction in body roll.

SVR-specific lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs.