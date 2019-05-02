Life / Motoring

405kW Jaguar F-Pace SVR now in SA

Super-SUV capable of 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h

02 May 2019 - 05:10 Motor News Reporter
Range-topping F-Pace SVR gets added power, updated suspension and brakes, and bespoke aerodynamic package. Picture: SUPPLIED
Range-topping F-Pace SVR gets added power, updated suspension and brakes, and bespoke aerodynamic package. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jaguar’s highest performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR, is now available in SA.

With outputs of 405kW and 680Nm the speedy SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h.

Inspired by the F-Type sports car, the new SVR features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System which provides a throaty soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability. The advanced design allows increased exhaust flow and is 6.6kg lighter than the standard system.

To make the most of the SVR’s 5.0l V8 Supercharged engine, Jaguar’s eight-speed Quickshift automatic transmission has been specially calibrated and its uprated suspension delivers driving dynamics to match its performance. The chassis upgrades include stiffened suspension for a 5% reduction in body roll.

SVR-specific lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs.

The F-Pace SVR features slimline performance front seats with enhanced lateral support and signature lozenge quilting. Picture: SUPPLIED
The F-Pace SVR features slimline performance front seats with enhanced lateral support and signature lozenge quilting. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brake discs feature an advanced two-piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight, further contributing to the SVR’s agile handling.

Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings identify the SVR as the range-topper.

At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle. An exclusive SVR bonnet also features vents to help extract air from the engine bay.

Along with the visual enhancements, the F-Pace SVR features a sports-tuned Electronic Differential and Adaptive Dynamics, while Torque Vectoring by Braking provides controlled independent braking on the individual inside front and rear wheels, maximising capability through even the tightest corners.

The Dynamic Stability Control system has been adapted to reduce engine torque or apply braking to individual wheels to help maintain the chosen line when cornering.

Jaguar’s engineers have also developed a unique Dynamic Driving Mode for the SVR, which initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response, which all combine to provide a more engaging driving experience.

The Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) has been tuned to be more direct in the Dynamic mode.

All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, All Surface Progress Control and Adaptive Surface Response ensure the SUV can handle all weather conditions and a wide variety of surfaces.

Inside, the F-Pace SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. Unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. An SVR branded steering wheel features aluminium paddle shifters.

Practicality and space is plentiful, including a roomy 650l boot.

Passengers are connected and entertained with 4G WiFi for up to eight devices.

The F-PACE SVR is priced from R1,499,400 and comes with Jaguar’s standard five-year/100,000km Care Plan.

The new F-PACE SVR will make its public debut in SA by competing at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna this weekend.

New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts at New York show

Think of the GLS as an S-Class that can duke it with the best off-roaders out there
Life
1 week ago

Mega muscle for AMG versions of Benz’s new GLC and GLC Coupe

Ever looked at the new Mercedes GLC Coupe and thought “if only that thing had 375kW of power”?
Life
1 week ago

X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal

BMW’s quad-turbo diesel SUV offers fierce performance, though the 22-inch wheels are not made for offroading
Life
1 week ago

Jaguar I-Pace scoops world car of the year title

The electric SUV nets awards in three categories voted for by motoring journalists from 24 countries
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Whisky as an investment: a dram or a dream?
Life
2.
Where to stream Game of Thrones online in South ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Health: Hi-tech shoe might just steal your ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
5.
WHO lifestyle guidelines for infants and toddlers
Life

Related Articles

Experience Namibia’s natural splendour with BMW

Life / Motoring

X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal

Life / Motoring

Isuzu takes off road prowess to new heights

Life / Motoring

Range Rover Evoque an object of desire at full force

Life / Motoring

Tweaked Porsche Macan gets a leaner look and an uber-connected cabin

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.