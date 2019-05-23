Kia teases new small SUV

Kia has announced the imminent launch of its new compact SUV, which will arrive in the coming months to slot in under the Sportage.

With huge customer interest in compact SUVs and crossovers, Kia is keen to get in on the action.

Due to go on sale in Korea later this year, with a South African launch planned for early 2020, the as-yet-unnamed vehicle (it is rumoured to be called the Tusker) will be Kia’s rival to the Creta from the stable of cousin Hyundai.

It will have the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package, says Kia.