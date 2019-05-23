INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Kia teases new small SUV
As-yet-unnamed vehicle will slot in under the Sportage as a rival to Hyundai’s Creta
Kia has announced the imminent launch of its new compact SUV, which will arrive in the coming months to slot in under the Sportage.
With huge customer interest in compact SUVs and crossovers, Kia is keen to get in on the action.
Due to go on sale in Korea later this year, with a South African launch planned for early 2020, the as-yet-unnamed vehicle (it is rumoured to be called the Tusker) will be Kia’s rival to the Creta from the stable of cousin Hyundai.
It will have the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package, says Kia.
ITS ROBUST YET SPORTY DESIGN WILL BE MATCHED BY A RANGE OF FEATURES AND TECHNOLOGIES.
“With a modern and urbane design, inspired by the 2019 Kia SP Signature Concept, the SUV will stand apart from rivals by matching the unique preferences and needs of the millennial generation,” says a Kia spokesman.
“The robust design character of a traditional SUV coexists with sophisticated exterior design details, such as its long hood, a strong, sophisticated character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork”
Teaser sketches revealed by Kia last week show that the vehicle looks very much like the Kia SP Signature Concept unveiled at the Seoul motor show in March.
It has LED headlamps that extend over the radiator grille, and the lamps feature a three-dimensional light graphic and a highly technical diamond pattern. The design is also echoed in the rear LED lamps.
Byung Chul Juh, Head of KIA Styling at KIA Motors Corporation, comments: “We have created a car which stands out everywhere, from the city to the countryside. Its robust yet sporty design will be matched by a wide range of features and technologies that are universally suited to younger buyers in markets around the world.”
Kia hasn’t commented on the vehicle’s offroad abilities, and whether there will be an all-wheel drive version. It is slightly larger than the Soul, a vehicle that was sold in SA for a number of years but is no longer available in right-hand drive.