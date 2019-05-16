Five modern day classic cars we love

Renault Clio V6

Between 2001 and 2005 there was a wide variety of ubiquitous but proper hero performance cars to choose from. That was just the problem. Exclusivity was a rarity.

Those who sought inimitability and genuine mania at all cost would have found a neatly rolled up ball of insanity known as the Renault Clio V6. The recipe was as simple as it was psychedelic. Take one pedestrian two-door hatchback (Clio), widen its body shell and fit a roaring 3.0l V6 behind the driver, famously creating not only the most outrageous B-segment idea in the new world but also a RWD hatchback with cantankerous handling that needed the utmost in respect to be driven hard.

Finding one is the difficult bit – some are probably buried in a ditch somewhere but most are certainly in the firm clutches of owners who’d sooner part with a healthy organ than with this preposterous but incredible piece of modern automotive classic.