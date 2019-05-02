Cutting-edge Golf 8’s debut delayed

Squeezing in a mountain of connectivity, touchscreen and cleaner powertrain technologies has forced Volkswagen to push the launch of the Golf Mark VIII back until early 2020.

Due to have been unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Golf Mk VIII is now more likely to be shown late in 2019 and arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

Instead, the all-electric ID hatch will take the Frankfurt spotlight while Volkswagen takes an extra couple of months to polish its two different mild hybrid systems. Or, in reality, to give the biggest possible window for the breakthrough electric Volkswagen to shine, even as it kills off the E-Golf.

The latest spy pictures of the eighth-generation Golf show a car that feels flatter than its predecessor, and wider, with a broader track width and a slight rise in length.

It will remain about 1.47m high, which will be much lower than the ID hatch, and the new taillights make the rear end more vertical and there is now a distinct shoulder over the rear wheels.