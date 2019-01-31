Life / Motoring

LOCAL NEWS

SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2018

A segment-by-segment analysis of top-performing cars, SUVs and bakkies

31 January 2019 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
The Toyota Hilux remained South Africa’s most popular vehicle in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
Following last week’s breakdown of 2018 new-vehicle sales performance by brand, this week we bring you detailed numbers of the top-selling model ranges overall and in the most popular segments.

The figures are skewed by the fact that big players like BMW and Mercedes-Benz don’t reveal their sales figures, but suffice to say the status quo remains largely unchanged with usual suspects Toyota and Volkswagen taking the lion’s share, with Ford and Nissan also featuring strongly in the SUV and bakkie ranks. Korean brands Hyundai and Kia continue to make strong inroads into the local market, and Suzuki is showing good growth.

The move from hatches and sedans to SUVs continues unabated as buyers opt for their superior practicality and raised ride heights (and in some cases actual off-road ability).

TOP 20 SELLING MODEL RANGES OVERALL – 2018

1 Toyota Hilux – 40,022

2 Ford Ranger – 30,135

3 VW Polo – 29,789

4 VW Polo Vivo – 27,318

5 Nissan NP200 – 19,582

6 Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239

7 Toyota Quantum – 16,584

8 Isuzu KB – 14,181

9 Toyota Fortuner – 13,099

10 Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942

11 Toyota Etios – 10,410

12 Renault Kwid - 9,695

13 Kia Picanto - 9,119

14 Toyota Yaris – 8,717

15 Nissan NP300 – 8,644

16 Ford Figo - 6,544

17 VW Tiguan – 6,306

18 Ford Fiesta – 6,021

19 Toyota RAV-4 – 5,936

20 Hyundai i20 - 5,831

The VW Polo leads the pack as SA’s favourite passenger car. Picture: SUPPLIED
COMPACT CARS

VW Polo – 29,789

VW Polo Vivo – 27,318

Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942

Toyota Etios – 10,410

Renault Kwid – 9,695

Kia Picanto – 9,119

Toyota Yaris – 8,717

Ford Figo – 6,544

Ford Fiesta – 6,021

Hyundai i20 – 5,831

 

MEDIUM CARS

Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239

VW Golf – 4,508

Nissan Almera – 4,340

Mazda 3 – 3,019

Audi A3 – 2,946

Hyundai Accent – 1,925

Ford Focus – 1,587

VW Jetta – 1,505

Hyundai Elantra – 1,271

Honda Ballade – 931

 

COMPACT SUVs

Ford Ecosport – 5,769

Hyundai Creta – 4,870

Mazda CX-3 – 3,770

Renault Duster – 2,670

Toyota C-HR – 2,273

Suzuki Ignis – 2,190

Renault Captur – 1,917

Nissan Juke – 1,467

Suzuki Jimny – 1,091

Honda HR-V – 998

 

New Suzuki Jimny was amongst the top-ten sellers in the compact SUV segment despite only being on the market for a couple of months. Picture: SUPPLIED
MEDIUM SUVs

VW Tiguan – 6,306

Toyota RAV-4 – 5,936

Mazda CX-5 – 4,702

Hyundai Tucson – 3,701

Nissan X-Trail – 3,345

Nissan Qashqai – 2,699

Kia Sportage –  2,292

Toyota Rush – 2,131

Honda BR-V – 1,609

Ford Kuga – 1,162

 

LARGE SUVs

Toyota Fortuner – 13,099

Ford Everest – 4,793

Toyota Land Cruiser – 1,306

Toyota Prado – 1,223

Range Rover Sport – 991

Isuzu MU-X – 756

Land Rover Discovery – 756

Range Rover Velar – 661

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport – 535

Volvo XC90 – 426

 

EXECUTIVE CARS

Audi A4 – 1,502

Audi A5 – 705

VW Arteon – 211

VW Passat – 157

Lexus ES – 146

Audi A6 – 115

Volvo S90 – 92

Jaguar XF – 83

Lexus IS – 62

Jaguar XE – 30

 

BAKKIES (ALL)

Toyota Hilux – 40,022

Ford Ranger – 30,135

Nissan NP200 – 19,582

Isuzu KB – 14,181

Nissan NP300 – 8,644

Hyundai H100 - 3,241

VW Amarok - 2,972

Mahindra Scorpio – 2,400

Toyota Land Cruiser – 2,388

Nissan Navara – 2,094

 

* Figures exclude BMW, Haval/GWM and Mercedes-Benz, who do not report their sales figures.

