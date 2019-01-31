LOCAL NEWS
SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2018
A segment-by-segment analysis of top-performing cars, SUVs and bakkies
Following last week’s breakdown of 2018 new-vehicle sales performance by brand, this week we bring you detailed numbers of the top-selling model ranges overall and in the most popular segments.
The figures are skewed by the fact that big players like BMW and Mercedes-Benz don’t reveal their sales figures, but suffice to say the status quo remains largely unchanged with usual suspects Toyota and Volkswagen taking the lion’s share, with Ford and Nissan also featuring strongly in the SUV and bakkie ranks. Korean brands Hyundai and Kia continue to make strong inroads into the local market, and Suzuki is showing good growth.
The move from hatches and sedans to SUVs continues unabated as buyers opt for their superior practicality and raised ride heights (and in some cases actual off-road ability).
TOP 20 SELLING MODEL RANGES OVERALL – 2018
1 Toyota Hilux – 40,022
2 Ford Ranger – 30,135
3 VW Polo – 29,789
4 VW Polo Vivo – 27,318
5 Nissan NP200 – 19,582
6 Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239
7 Toyota Quantum – 16,584
8 Isuzu KB – 14,181
9 Toyota Fortuner – 13,099
10 Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942
11 Toyota Etios – 10,410
12 Renault Kwid - 9,695
13 Kia Picanto - 9,119
14 Toyota Yaris – 8,717
15 Nissan NP300 – 8,644
16 Ford Figo - 6,544
17 VW Tiguan – 6,306
18 Ford Fiesta – 6,021
19 Toyota RAV-4 – 5,936
20 Hyundai i20 - 5,831
COMPACT CARS
VW Polo – 29,789
VW Polo Vivo – 27,318
Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942
Toyota Etios – 10,410
Renault Kwid – 9,695
Kia Picanto – 9,119
Toyota Yaris – 8,717
Ford Figo – 6,544
Ford Fiesta – 6,021
Hyundai i20 – 5,831
MEDIUM CARS
Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239
VW Golf – 4,508
Nissan Almera – 4,340
Mazda 3 – 3,019
Audi A3 – 2,946
Hyundai Accent – 1,925
Ford Focus – 1,587
VW Jetta – 1,505
Hyundai Elantra – 1,271
Honda Ballade – 931
COMPACT SUVs
Ford Ecosport – 5,769
Hyundai Creta – 4,870
Mazda CX-3 – 3,770
Renault Duster – 2,670
Toyota C-HR – 2,273
Suzuki Ignis – 2,190
Renault Captur – 1,917
Nissan Juke – 1,467
Suzuki Jimny – 1,091
Honda HR-V – 998
MEDIUM SUVs
VW Tiguan – 6,306
Toyota RAV-4 – 5,936
Mazda CX-5 – 4,702
Hyundai Tucson – 3,701
Nissan X-Trail – 3,345
Nissan Qashqai – 2,699
Kia Sportage – 2,292
Toyota Rush – 2,131
Honda BR-V – 1,609
Ford Kuga – 1,162
LARGE SUVs
Toyota Fortuner – 13,099
Ford Everest – 4,793
Toyota Land Cruiser – 1,306
Toyota Prado – 1,223
Range Rover Sport – 991
Isuzu MU-X – 756
Land Rover Discovery – 756
Range Rover Velar – 661
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport – 535
Volvo XC90 – 426
EXECUTIVE CARS
Audi A4 – 1,502
Audi A5 – 705
VW Arteon – 211
VW Passat – 157
Lexus ES – 146
Audi A6 – 115
Volvo S90 – 92
Jaguar XF – 83
Lexus IS – 62
Jaguar XE – 30
BAKKIES (ALL)
Toyota Hilux – 40,022
Ford Ranger – 30,135
Nissan NP200 – 19,582
Isuzu KB – 14,181
Nissan NP300 – 8,644
Hyundai H100 - 3,241
VW Amarok - 2,972
Mahindra Scorpio – 2,400
Toyota Land Cruiser – 2,388
Nissan Navara – 2,094
* Figures exclude BMW, Haval/GWM and Mercedes-Benz, who do not report their sales figures.