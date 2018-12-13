Top 10 classic car buys for 2018

This year has been marked by a drop-off in classic-car prices, especially the high-end cars, which were subject to huge price inflation as the collector wave came on full stream from 2014 to 2016.

This tendency has not been true at the lower end of the market, where so-called “normal” cars of the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s have suddenly come into vogue.

Ferraris, Porsches, Lamborghinis and the rare upper-level Mercedes models will always fetch premium prices in the long term, so our feedback on these is that it’s a good time to buy now after the price dip if you are planning to hold on to your classic for a good few years.

Movies and social media play a huge role in the popularity of the lower-level classics. If a hitherto obscure car stars in a blockbuster, there’s a sudden rush on that make and model, as we have seen with cars like the Ford Anglia (Harry Potter) and the Ford Escort MK I and Mk II in recent years.

Recently a friend sold a four-pack collection of Mk I and Mk II Ford Escorts, built between 1968 and 1975, for a total of R800,000. Just a decade ago a Mk II Ford Escort 1600 Sport was selling at between R20,000 to R25,000. Now if you find a good one at under R150,000 you are doing well, and the special version RS2000 with the sharper nose fetches twice that at least.

The reason these somewhat mundane classics are so sought after is that they have huge cachet in the UK as motorsport icons. And SA rust-free cars are seen as very desirable. However, take note that the four-door mundane models have a fraction of the value of the two-door 1600 GTs.

Of course one of the great lures of getting into the classic car scene is that these machines are investments that you can take out and enjoy. Club meetings and shows happen just about every weekend these days in SA, so if you are the social type you won’t be lacking in opportunity to swap tales of carburettor clogging and whining differentials.

Our advice is to buy the best example you can afford. Don’t go the fixer-upper route if you are new to the game. Originality and the presence of all trim items is key to buying a classic, as sourcing these parts can be hugely time consuming and expensive.

Here’s our Christmas Stocking Classic Top 10 for 2018:

Ferrari 308 GT4