The car I am most looking forward to driving in 2019

New York — The year 2018 was very good for the car industry. According to Cox Automotive, US vehicle sales are expected to total 17.2-million units for the year, which is more than 2017 and the fourth year in a row to beat 17-million, finishing above the firm’s earlier forecasts.

But I am already looking forward to what I can get my hands on in 2019.

For starters, there’s the convertible version of the Bentley Continental GT, which was one of my favourite cars from 2018, as well as the convertible version of the McLaren 720S, which got a rather mixed review from me. I’m hoping the open-air version is more exciting — or improved, technology-wise (hey, it could happen!) — than the coupé.

I’m also eager to try the next-generation Porsche 911, the 992. As the next-generation continuation of a 54-year-old icon, it has a lot to prove, and a lot to lose, if Porsche doesn’t get it right.

But one car stands out above all the rest as the single most essential vehicle I must drive in 2019: the Porsche Taycan.

A lot is riding on this otherwise humble four-door sedan. For starters, this is Porsche’s first move into general-production electrified cars (the 918 Spyder hybrid doesn’t count). And it’ll play a crucial role in the Volkswagen (VW) line-up as VW executes a plan to become more agile while it faces major shifts in the automotive industry. The strategy centres around streamlining operations to goose profits by billions of dollars over eight years — all while VW makes expensive-to-manufacture electric cars, such as the Taycan, without passing along the additional costs to consumers.

Taycan vs Tesla

It’s also the brand’s first direct challenge to Tesla, which has dominated the luxury electric car market since the Model S debuted. From a product standpoint, the Taycan promises some exceptional capabilities. Porsche executives say it will have a range of 400km, after charging in fewer than 20 minutes. It is expected to have a total system output of more than 600 horsepower and accelerate to 100km/h in fewer than 3.5 seconds.

In theory, it will hit at a time when potential Tesla consumers are less patient with poor build quality, endless waiting times, and the latest antics from Tesla founder Elon Musk. But it will also need to fend off other contenders on this front, including Volvo’s Polestar line, BMW’s Vision iNext vehicles, and Jaguar’s excellent I Pace SUV.