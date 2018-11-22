Andrea Dovisiozo tames slippery Valencia MotoGP

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso tamed a rainy racetrack in a dramatic two-part race to clinch the MotoGP season finale at the Spain’s Valencia circuit on Sunday.

The Italian rider twice passed Suzuki's Alex Rins, the long-time leader, before and after a 40-minute red-flag stoppage to take his fourth win of 2018.

Multiple champion Valentino Rossi crashed five laps from the end of the restarted race, handing Suzuki’s Alex Rins second place, while Pol Espargaro was third to give KTM their first podium in the premier class.

Rossi still took third place in the championship ahead of Yamaha team-mate and pole-sitter Maverick Vinales, who was one of several riders to crash out in the slippery conditions. Marc Marquez, who won his fifth world title with three races to spare in Japan in October, crashed out with 21 laps to go after starting fifth.

The red flags were out on lap 15, and the race order was rolled back to lap 13. Spaniard Rins held the lead off the line, but Dovizioso passed him on the main straight on the next lap, before pulling away to take the chequered flag.

Veteran rider Dani Pedrosa took fifth place for Honda in his final MotoGP race.

In a great day for KTM, the Austrian manufacturer also won the Moto2 and Moto3 classes in wet conditions. Miguel Oliviera won the Moto2 race, with his South Arican team-mate Brad Binder crashing out. Binder retained his third place in the championship however.

History was made in the entry-level Moto3 class when 15-year old Turkish wild card rider Can Oncu took victory on his debut. Oncu become the first rider to win on his first world championship outing since Noburu Ueda in the 125cc Japanese Grand Prix back in 1991.

Teenager okay after horrific Macau crash

Teenage German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch has had successful surgery with "no fear of paralysis" after a dramatic crash at Sunday’s Macau Grand Prix, her team said on Monday.