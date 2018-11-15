Final countdown to Rallycross round in Cape Town

The Gumtree World RX of SA will be back at Cape Town’s Killarney raceway from November 24-25.

This exciting motorsport discipline, which debuted to much praise on African soil back in 2017, will again host the final race of the 12-event world Rallycross championship. The season began in Barcelona in April and included race meets in Canada, the US, Europe, Latvia and Sweden.

World RX is a combination of rallying and circuit racing on mixed dirt and tar surfaces. The RX Supercars are modified VW Polos, Ford Fiestas, Audi S1s and Peugeot 208s that wield about 450kW of power and are capable of accelerating from rest to 100km/h quicker than F1 cars.

Last year’s winner at Killarney, Johan Kristoffersson of Sweden, returns to the circuit with hopes of maintaining his unbeaten performance. He needn’t worry about the overall WRX championship, though — he will dock into Cape Town having already wrapped up 2018's world title in his Volkswagen Polo R. He says he’s gunning for a repeat win on Killaney soil.

The drama will unfold between former world champions Mattias Ekstrӧm and Peter Solberg, who are locked in a fierce battle with Andreas Bakkerud for the runner-up position.

French rally legend Sébastien Loeb will also be in the mix. Although not a title contender, is a nine-times World Rally Championship winner and he brings in a bucket list moment for spectators to watch him in action right here at home.

Also on the programme will be RX2 and Super1600 cars, playing the role of curtain-raisers in a number of practice sessions, eliminating heats and head-to-head finals over the weekend.

In addition to the on-track action, there will be displays of precision flying by the Silver Falcons Aerial Display Team, an FMX Show, Monster Energy Rig Riot, drift demos and autograph sessions with the drivers.

Food and drinks will be on sale and motoring exhibitors will display everything from batteries and mag wheels to motor spares and WRX merchandise.

Tickets are priced between R220 and R750, with children under 12 years free, and are available at www.ticketpros.co.za

* Motor News is offering 20 readers the chance to win tickets to the Gumtree World RX of SA. To enter, SMS the word RALLYCROSS followed by your full name, contact number and e-mail address to 40730. The closing date for entries is November 16 2018. Prize excludes travel and accommodation.

