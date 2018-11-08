Final countdown to Cape Town’s Rallycross round

Motor News

International motorsport will be back at Cape Town’s Killarney raceway with the Gumtree World RX of SA on November 24 and 25.

As it did for the first time in 2017, Cape Town will again host the final event of the 12-event world Rallycross championship. The season began in Barcelona in April and included races in Canada, the US, Europe, Latvia and Sweden.

World RX is a combination of rallying and circuit racing with thrilling, head-to-head racing on mixed dirt and tar surfaces.

The RX Supercars, wielding 450kW of power, are capable of blitzing from 0-100km/h in less than two seconds.

Johan Kristoffersson of Sweden, who won at Killarney in 2017, has already wrapped up the 2018 world title in his Volkswagen Polo R, but says he’s gunning for another win. Former world champions Mattias Ekström and Peter Solberg are locked in a tight battle with Andreas Bakkerud for the runner-up position.

French racing legend Sébastien Loeb, who won nine consecutive world rallying titles before taking up WRX in 2016, will also be in action.

Killarney has enhanced spectator viewing areas for the occasion and there’s a full programme of entertainment lined up in addition to the WRX showpiece.

Also on the programme will be RX2 and Super1600 cars in action over a number of warm-ups, practice sessions and eliminating heats, and head-to-head finals over the weekend.

Tickets are priced between R220 and R750, with children under 12 free, and are available at www.ticketpros.co.za.

World RX debuted in 2014 with a 12-round calendar that included events in Argentina, Turkey, Canada and countries throughout Europe. An expanded series followed in 2015, with new rounds at Formula One venues Hockenheim in Germany and the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

In 2016, a new city race was held in Riga, Latvia and in 2017 Rallycross visited Africa for the first time with the Cape Town leg. In 2018 the first World Rallycross round was held in the US.

Motor News is offering 20 readers the chance to win tickets to the Gumtree World RX of South Africa. To enter, SMS the word RALLYCROSS followed by your full name, contact number and e-mail address to 40730.

The closing date for entries is Friday November 16 2018. Prize excludes travel and accommodation. SMS charged at R1,50. Free SMSes do not apply. Errors will be billed. Winners will be contacted by e-mail and/or telephonically.

Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes. The competition is not open to employees and their families of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, all co-sponsors, and their advertising agents.