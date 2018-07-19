British festival of iconic automobiles

There were classic Mercedes models including a number of F1 cars, Niki Lauda’s Ferrari, a replica of the Bloodhound SSC that will attempt to break the world land speed record in SA in 2019 and then there was the Cartier Lawn, where such icons as a McLaren F1, a Citroen prototype, Aston Martin Vantage V8 and others were parked for the public to pore over without a velvet rope in sight. Goodwood lets you get closer to the legends of the automotive world than anywhere in the world and many of the owners are present to talk proudly of their cars and, in many cases, what else they have in their garage.

We found one such owner at our hotel in the village of Midhurst. We had to help him with the satellite navigation on the first Rolls-Royce Phantom 8 to be delivered, while he explained that normally the navigation is dealt with by his driver.

He owns multiple Rollers including a 1915 Silver Ghost, as well as numerous Bentleys. He told us how he goes to the Bugatti hillclimb, not in his Veyron but in his LaFerrari because he finds it amusing. He was an example of the many collectors who attend Goodwood with stories to tell.